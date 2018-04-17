news

The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, is confident that the party would return to power if Ghanaians were made to vote today.

According to him, many Ghanaians are desperate to see the NDC return to power, having experienced the indifferent governance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

READ ALSO: Old Age: Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DC

His comments were in relation to the latest Afrobarometer survey report which suggests majority of Ghanaians still prefer the NPP to the NDC.

The survey report which was released by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) revealed that about half of the respondents would go in for the ruling NPP if elections were to be conducted today.

According to the report, 49% of those surveyed said they would vote for the NPP, whiles only 22% said they would vote for the NDC.

However, Mr. Adams has dismissed the verdict of the Afrobarometer survey insisting it is not a true reflection of what Ghanaians want.

He argued that such a biased institution cannot be trusted to conduct credible surveys, the reason for which the NDC has boycotted anything the CDD does.

READ ALSO: 'My mother nearly fainted when she heard I was drunk - NDC communicator

He said the NDC has been better organized since losing the 2016 elections and stressed that the party would be voted into power if elections were held.

According to him, the party is not distraught by the CDD’s survey, adding that “we are working hard to save this country.”