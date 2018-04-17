Home > News > Politics >

NDC would win power if Ghanaians vote today – Kofi Adams


Election 2020 NDC would win power 'hands down' if Ghanaians vote today – Kofi Adams

Kofi Adams has dismissed the report of the Afrobarometer survey insisting it is not a true reflection of what Ghanaians want.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, is confident that the party would return to power if Ghanaians were made to vote today.

According to him, many Ghanaians are desperate to see the NDC return to power, having experienced the indifferent governance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

READ ALSO: Old Age: Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DC

His comments were in relation to the latest Afrobarometer survey report which suggests majority of Ghanaians still prefer the NPP to the NDC.

The survey report which was released by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) revealed that about half of the respondents would go in for the ruling NPP if elections were to be conducted today.

NDC National Organiser, Kofi Adams play

NDC National Organiser, Kofi Adams

 

According to the report, 49% of those surveyed said they would vote for the NPP, whiles only 22% said they would vote for the NDC.

However, Mr. Adams has dismissed the verdict of the Afrobarometer survey insisting it is not a true reflection of what Ghanaians want.

He argued that such a biased institution cannot be trusted to conduct credible surveys, the reason for which the NDC has boycotted anything the CDD does.

READ ALSO: 'My mother nearly fainted when she heard I was drunk - NDC communicator

He said the NDC has been better organized since losing the 2016 elections and stressed that the party would be voted into power if elections were held.

According to him, the party is not distraught by the CDD’s survey, adding that “we are working hard to save this country.” 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shocking Revelation: NPP have headquarters at Jubilee House Shocking Revelation NPP have headquarters at Jubilee House
Old Age: Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DC Old Age Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DC
Special Prosecutor: Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as Special Prosecutor - Prof Alabi Special Prosecutor Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as Special Prosecutor - Prof Alabi
Theft: Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolen Theft Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolen
Bloated Government: Development Authorities deputies appointments waste of resources - Franklin Cudjoe Bloated Government Development Authorities deputies appointments waste of resources - Franklin Cudjoe
Double Salary Saga: 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID today Double Salary Saga 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID today

Recommended Videos

Politics: $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid Politics $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid
Politics: Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment Politics Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment
Politics: Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama Politics Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama



Top Articles

1 Double Salary Saga 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID todaybullet
2 Presidency Akufo-Addo departs for Commonwealth meeting in UKbullet
3 Azaan Comments Sack Frimpong Boateng for saying WhatsApp should be...bullet
4 Old Age Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DCbullet
5 Special Prosecutor Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as...bullet
6 Libel Tarkwa MP sues party member for insulting him on 'WhatsApp'bullet
7 'My mother nearly fainted when she heard I was drunk - NDC...bullet
8 Theft Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolenbullet
9 Obinim Sticker Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in...bullet
10 Bloated Government Development Authorities deputies...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases...bullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Mrs. Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC
Caveat Stop defaming me - Sedinam Tamakloe warns media and EOCO
Alhassan Suhuyini
NPP Elections Call shameful Bugri Naabu to order - Suhuyini tasks Bawumia
Kennedy Agyapong
Allegations NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong
Sammy Awuku
Obinim Sticker Calling Nana Addo super incompetent unpresidential - Awuku