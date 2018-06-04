news

Former Member of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ablekuma South Fritz Barffour has attributed the 2016 electoral defeat of the party on its departure from the core values of transparency, probity and accountability.

According to him, perception of wanton corruption and other excesses fueled by political detractors, poor communication strategies caused their defeat.

READ MORE: Nana Addo will beat Mahama in 2020 - Political Scientist

Speaking at the June 4 Uprising Commemoration at Madina in the Greater Accra region, he said "A combination of circumstances in the afore-mentioned term of office which included arbitrariness by party and government officials in their dealings with ordinary citizens, perception of wanton corruption and other excesses fueled by political detractors, poor communication strategies and over-reliance on the construction and commissioning of infrastructural projects as a major campaign tool led to a massive defeat in the 2016 elections."

He added that the largest opposition party is disunited, needing wholesale reforms.

"Today, the NDC which is meant to be the bonafide custodian of the tenets and ideals is riven with disunity and lack of consensus, monetization, fomenting of personality cult and a discord from the rank and file," he noted.

He has called on the supporters to embrace the politics of conscience, truth and the power of conviction as it seeks to return to power in 2020.

READ MORE: Rawlings weeps for NDC

"Our days in the political wilderness must be spent reconnecting with the ideals and values," the former MP urged.

He stated that it is important the party recognized the reasons it lost the 2016 election in order to put in place corrective measures for a positive performance in 2020.