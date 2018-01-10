Home > News > Politics >

New Patriotic Party :  NPP sets up committee to probe recent comments by Kwabena Agyapong


New Patriotic Party NPP sets up committee to probe recent comments by Kwabena Agyapong

A source at the NPP said some recent comments made by Kwabena Agyapong “are a source of great worry to the party as it undermines the authority of the body which took that decision, which is NEC.”

  • Published:
Suspended General Secretary of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong play

Suspended General Secretary of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) formed a 3-man committee to look into recent comments made by suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.

The suspended General Secretary recently at the party’s recent extraordinary delegates congress in Kumasi, told journalists that, his suspension had kept too long and was unconstitutional.

“Two years is too long a time for the General Secretary to be on suspension. Our constitution does not provide for that.”

READ ALSO: Rawlings and I are cool; he only has mood swings – Mahama

It seems the hierarchy of the governing party is not happy about this comment and has therefore set up a committee to look into it.

A source told Accra-based 3FM that “his comments are a source of great worry to the party as it undermines the authority of the body which took that decision, which is NEC.”

The committee members are Peter Mac Manu, 2016 campaign manager; Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary; and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader in Parliament, to probe his recent outbursts.

READ ALSO: NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium carries Mahama's statue

The National Executive Committee (NEC) suspended the National Chairman, Paul Afoko, Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe and Kwabena Agyapong in 2015.

Kwabena Agyapong, unlike, Mr Afoko and Sammy Crabbe, did not challenge the decision in court. But recently, in separate media interviews, he has questioned the resolution by the NPP’s National Executive Committee.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Vigilante Groups: Police can’t arrest us – Invincible Forces Commander Vigilante Groups Police can’t arrest us – Invincible Forces Commander
Electoral Commissioner: Ghanaians don't trust Charlotte Osei - Report Electoral Commissioner Ghanaians don't trust Charlotte Osei - Report
A Year In Office: 52% Ghanaians will vote for NPP if elections were held today - UG Survey A Year In Office 52% Ghanaians will vote for NPP if elections were held today - UG Survey
Tariff Prices: PURC has no intention to increase tariffs – Energy Ministry Tariff Prices PURC has no intention to increase tariffs – Energy Ministry
Unbridled Support: NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium carries Mahama's statue Unbridled Support NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium carries Mahama's statue
Ghana Education Service: Cassandra Twum Ampofo replaces Rev. Bettey as GES PRO Ghana Education Service Cassandra Twum Ampofo replaces Rev. Bettey as GES PRO

Recommended Videos

Warning: Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition - Minister warns colleagues
Letter to the Government: Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’t
Goals: Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president



Top Articles

1 Watch This handshake between Rawlings and Mahama is all forms of awkwardbullet
2 Ghana's President Akufo-Addo will not end his four-year term - NDC...bullet
3 Prophecy Nana Addo will die if he invites Shatta Wale to the...bullet
4 25th Anniversary Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at...bullet
5 DKM Scandal John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s...bullet
6 John Mahama Former President hosts end of year dinner for NDC...bullet
7 Remarkable Ghanaian appointed as Minister in the UKbullet
8 Unbridled Support NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium carries...bullet
9 Awkward Handshake Rawlings and I are cool; he only has...bullet
10 NPP Administration ‘I’m not aware gov’t': Mahama...bullet

Top Videos

1 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP gov’tbullet
2 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
3 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
4 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
5 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
6 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
7 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
10 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet

Politics

4th Republic Ghana is entering a dangerous phase, Mahama warns
Former President Jerry John Rawlings and John Mahama
NDC Rawlings gave me a career in politics, says Mahama
KU.jpg
Entrepreneurship Kufuor commends Jospong, Kwame Despite for their smart business skills
Political Power I was not trained to be a lair – Mahama