New Patriotic Party :  NPP sets up committee to probe recent comments by Kwabena Agyapong

news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) formed a 3-man committee to look into recent comments made by suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong.

The suspended General Secretary recently at the party’s recent extraordinary delegates congress in Kumasi, told journalists that, his suspension had kept too long and was unconstitutional.

“Two years is too long a time for the General Secretary to be on suspension. Our constitution does not provide for that.”

READ ALSO: Rawlings and I are cool; he only has mood swings – Mahama

It seems the hierarchy of the governing party is not happy about this comment and has therefore set up a committee to look into it.

A source told Accra-based 3FM that “his comments are a source of great worry to the party as it undermines the authority of the body which took that decision, which is NEC.”

The committee members are Peter Mac Manu, 2016 campaign manager; Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary; and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader in Parliament, to probe his recent outbursts.

READ ALSO: NDC serial caller Appiah Stadium carries Mahama's statue

The National Executive Committee (NEC) suspended the National Chairman, Paul Afoko, Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe and Kwabena Agyapong in 2015.

Kwabena Agyapong, unlike, Mr Afoko and Sammy Crabbe, did not challenge the decision in court. But recently, in separate media interviews, he has questioned the resolution by the NPP’s National Executive Committee.