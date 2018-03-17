Home > News > Politics >

Nitiwul blasts court injunction against inauguration of new assembly


Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly Nitiwul angrily blasts court injunction against inauguration of new assembly

The Defence Minister was among some ministers who were deployed by the president to inaugurate 36 assemblies created by the government.

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul
Dominic Nitiwul has criticised a court injunction on the inauguration of the newly created Abuakuwa North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region, saying the move amounts to disgracing the president.

Nitiwul, who was supervising the inauguration of the Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly, reacted angrily when he was served with a court injunction to stop the exercise.

He said: "You have struggled since 1957, and if the almighty God and the people of Ghana and blessings of the almighty God have blessed you with your son as President, all you can do is to help him succeed and not pull him down.

"We are inaugurating all district assemblies [nationwide] and only in the president’s hometown somebody had decided to take the matter to court. Who do you think you are disgracing? Not the president, you are disgracing yourselves."

The court injunction was over the citing of the assembly capital which has been moved from Akyem Tafo to Kukurantumi.

"The reason why today we will not inaugurate the Assembly is because some people have decided to put an injunction on this inauguration today," Nitiwul said about the court injunction.

"I’m just telling you that the Assembly has been created in capital names and unless we send another L.I. to Parliament the matter is closed. So if some people decide to take the matter to court to say we should not inaugurate the Assembly, yes, we will not inaugurate it.”

