Northern region NPP delegates vote in keenly watched poll

news

New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates will head to the polls today [Saturday] in an election being keenly observed across the country to see whether firebrand Regional Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu will win a second term.

Party delegates from 26 out of 31 constituencies in the region will converge at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium for the election involving 51 people contesting for different positions in the party.

READ MORE: Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid

Elections could not take place in five constituencies early this year, due to some unresolved problems and other issues which bordered on security, therefore they cannot participate in the regional election.

The constituencies are Yunyoo, Bimbila, Daboya/Manakarigu, Nalerigu/Gambaga and Karaga.

The chairmanship race is a two-horse race between incumbent Mr Naabu and Alhaji Mohammed A. Baantima Samba. Others in the chairmanship race are Ahaji Abdallah Hindu, Alhaji Musigu Sibawey and Amadu Inusah Dagomba.

READ MORE: NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong

The incumbent regional Secretary, Sule Salifu, is also seeking re-election, with the incumbent youth organizer, now vying for the organizer position.

The police in the region have assured of adequate security while urging party executives and delegates to comport themselves.