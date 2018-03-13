Home > News > Politics >

NPP Chairman fights secretary over car


Some people allegedly belonging to the Regional Chairman faction, on Monday, went to the office of the secretary to change the locks.

A turmoil among the executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region has taken an ugly turn as the regional Chairman is tangling with the secretary over a car and access to the party office.

A source at the party’s regional office told Takoradi-based Connect FM that the action was on the instructions of the regional chairman, Dickson Attah-Nketiah, who is said to be on one side with some of the executives, and Mr Bissue on the other.

Connect FM gathered the party’s chairman convened a meeting at the weekend without inviting the secretary and others in his camp. Sources say it was at that meeting that a decision was taken to break into Mr. Bissue’s office.

The Regional secretary told Connect FM he was shocked by the action, especially so since no one asked for the keys whatsoever to his office.

Meanwhile, the regional chairman in a letter dated March 12 and addressed to Mr. Bissue demanded the release of a Mitsubishi L200 pick-up vehicle and documents covering it and another vehicle, a Kantanka )mama pick-up.

The chairman stated in the letter that the two vehicles were given to the secretary in December 2017 but he only returned the Kantanka pick-up without its documentations.

