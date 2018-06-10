NPP government so petty - Mahama says

news

Former President John Mahama has descended heavily on the Akufo-Addo administration, saying it is showing "pettiness, low standards and immaturity."

The ex-president appeared to be angered by the government's lack of acknowledgement of his contribution in some landmark projects commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo that he started.

Speaking in the Volta Region Thursday after leading a National Democratic Congress Unity Walk, he quizzed: "What does it take from you if you give credit?"

According to him, "President Rawlings carried out the feasibility study for the Bui dam project, President Kufuor came and found money and started the project, when President Mills came, the money President Kufuor found was not enough and got them to give us additional money.

"The project was completed under President Mahama, when I went to commission the project, I invited President to come and sit down and told the whole country that this man started the project. What do you lose, it shows the pettiness, low standards, immaturity of NPP as a government," Mahama fumed