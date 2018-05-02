NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo - Mahama

news

Former President John Mahama has said the lies, fabrications and propaganda being churned out on a daily basis against his person by functionaries of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is really affecting his government.

According to him, the government must work and ameliorate the poor living standards of the ordinary people charging him to stop the propaganda.

He said "Instead of the government to work and ameliorate the poor living standards of the ordinary people, it has employed means of diverting attention from the economic hardship."

Speaking at the unity walk organised by the NDC over the weekend, he said the propagandist are destroying the confidence of the people and shouting on prosecuting former government officials and charged the President to arrest and investigate persons suspected to have stolen state monies in his [Nana Addo] government.

He added: "Every day, money is missing but nobody gets arrested for prosecution. You are destroying the confidence of the people and the credibility of the government.

"Who now has the powers to investigate and arrest person behind the One Hundred and fifty billion that is lost at BOST and that of ninety million Ghana cedis Sanitation Fund alleged to be missing.

"How can all these monies be missing while people are walking freely. So this trial by media must stop."