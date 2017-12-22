NPP MP :  My only benefit as an MP is the ‘Honourable’ title - Kennedy Agyepong

news

The maverick New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyepong has said that he gets no benefits as a lawmaker except the title honourable.

Speaking on GHOne he said most people think MPs are making so much money but that is not the case.

“Parliamentary job is not as easy as probably the only thing you enjoy is the honourable title.”“At the end of the day the pocket comes empty,” Agyepong added.

He argued that unlike other arms of government the legislatures are made to pay for their own vehicles and other things offered them.“All agencies, departments, even the Executive and Judiciary all the cars they use are free. ….parliamentarians we pay from our salary”, he bemoaned.

“They are using police bodyguards. I have been fighting with a friend of mine who is a director that when I was campaigning in the bush where was he”.He said their actual financial status is different from what their constituents believe it is.

This he explained prevents some MPs from developing their constituencies as expected.

He however advised colleague parliamentarians who do not have the money to develop their constituencies to meet their constituents often and make them know what is happening.

“When you don’t have the money you have to be a down-trodden MP. Go to your constituency and meet them,” he advised.

“When you come to my house at Assin Foso we have Koobi, Kako, sardine, corned beef etc and I eat with everybody”, he further revealed urging others to emulate him.