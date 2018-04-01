news

The Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle has chided the acrimonious relationship between the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He charged them to overcome their differences and put Ghana first in their dealings so as to inspire humility, service, selfless service, sacrificing love and service in the citizenry.

“I am distressed by this acrimonious relationship between the NPP and the NDC. Those who are supposed to be in the leadership of our country, fortunately, or unfortunately they only are minority because if you put the two political parties together, those who do not belong to any political party or do not belong to any of these political groups, we are in the majority, and yet we allow the acrimonious relationship between the two political parties to dictate our sense of humility, service, selfless service, sacrificing love and service," he told the GNA.

He continued: "How I wish the politicians, the leaders of these two political groups will put Ghana first, have Ghana at heart and how I wish all of them will encourage us to humble service of this country. This is the only way that we serving our country in humility, selflessness, self-sacrificing, love and service, we will be able to help the President to bring about Ghana beyond Aid."

There has been an escalation of war of words between the NPP and NDC following the signing of the Ghana-US military cooperation agreement.

