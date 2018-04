NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses election in monumental upset

news

The incumbent Northern Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Daniel Bugri Naabu has lost his re-election bid.

He lost the NPP Northern Regional chairmanship seat to business mogul Mohammed A. Baantima Samba on Saturday in a race that was expected to be too close to call.

But it turned out to be a walk in the park for his main opponent Samba. He secure 312 votes of a total votes cast of 492 to emerge as the new regional chairman.

Sule Sambian, a private legal practitioner, won the Secretary position while Alhaji Rashid COP, the immediate former Youth Organizer won the Regional Organizer position.

Below are the results

Chairman



Mohammed A. Bantima Samba - 312



Alhaji Abdallah Hindu - 25



Alhaji Mugis Sibawey - 0



Daniel Bugri Naabu - 116



Amadu Inusah Dagomba Boy - 99





Assistant Secretary



Haruna Iddris - 288



Alhaji Baba Alhassan- 16



Abdallah Salifu DC - 154



Alhassan Abdul Jalil - 57



Kwawaja Ngamiba - 40





Youth Organizer



Frederick Tahiru -95



Shamuna Ghazi - 138



Adam Abdul Bashiru -13

Tamimu Fayal - 5



Mohammed A. Ghana - 270



Atik Shiraj - 31





Nasara Coordinator:



1.Sulemana Alidu - 24

2.Adam Abdul Fatawu - 131

3.Shamuna Ilyasu - 275

4.Mohammed Shukurulah Bamba - 119

5.Abdul Rahaman Meriga - 2





Womens Organiser



1.Hajia Zulfawu Amadu-37



2.Suraiya Manan - 73



3.Hajia Rahana Aziz - 208



4.Hajia Safia Mohammed - 126



5.Hajia Ayishetu Mahama - 44



6.Issahaka Sahadatu - 62