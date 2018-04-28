Home > News > Politics >

'Vile fabrication': Presidency denies approving gay marriage


Jubilee House 'Baseless and vile fabrication': Presidency denies approving gay marriage

Pulse.com.gh reported the NDC General Secretary telling thousands of NDC supporters that President Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Jubilee House has denied as "baseless and vile fabrication" comments by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary that President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage.

Pulse.com.gh reported the NDC General Secretary telling thousands of NDC supporters that President Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claims

"Nana Addo says men will marry men, and women will marry women," he said.

But a statement signed by Jubilee House Communications Director, Eugene Arhin, said the president has stated anywhere that, "under his presidency, 'men will marry men and women will marry women'"

"This is nothing is nothing but a baseless and vile fabrication , by no less a person than the General Secretary of the leading opposition party," the statement said."For the avoidance of doubt, President Akufo-Addo  has NEVER stated anywhere  that under his presidency, 'men will marry men, and women will marry women."

The Jubilee House statement said the President is focused on delivering on his mandate, and improving on the quality of lives of the Ghanaian people. "It will not be under his presidency  that same-sex marriage will be legalised in Ghana," according to the statament.

READ MORE: NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawks

The presidency further noted that it will not demand apology or retraction from the NDC General Secretary, saying he is "still stuck in the age of the politics of lies, deceit and propaganda."

"We will rather appeal to Ghanaians to, once again, ignore the falsehoods of the NDC, and urge Mr Asiedu Nketia to concentrate his energies on uniting his divided and discredited party," the statement concluded.

President Akufo-Addo has in the last few days come under pressure to declare his stance on gay marriage after he claimed last year in an Aljazeera interview that homosexuality in Ghana was bound to happen.

He had said homosexuality is a social-cultural issue, adding that there has not been sufficiently strong coalition that has impacted public opinion on the need to legalise gay marriage.

"These the socio-cultural issues if you like. I don’t believe in Ghana so far, a sufficiently strong coalition has emerged which is having that impact on public opinion that would say ‘change it, let have a new paradigm in Ghana," he said.

READ MORE: Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay rights in Ghana

He added:“I think that it is  something that is bound to happen and when that happens..."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Kumasi: Massive turnout at NDC unity walk: NPP says it's crowd renting In Kumasi Massive turnout at NDC unity walk: NPP says it's crowd renting
Politics: NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawks Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawks
Unity Walk: Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claims Unity Walk Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claims
N/R Delegates Conference: Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium as evidence N/R Delegates Conference Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium as evidence
Party Reorganisation: NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasi Party Reorganisation NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasi
Primaries: Northern region NPP delegates vote in keenly watched poll Primaries Northern region NPP delegates vote in keenly watched poll

Recommended Videos

Rent Control: Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over Rent Control Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over
Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism
Communications Director: Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize Communications Director Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize



Top Articles

1 Homosexuality Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay rights in Ghanabullet
2 Primaries Northern region NPP delegates vote in keenly watched pollbullet
3 Special Prosecutor Akufo-Addo nominates Naa Koshie Lamptey as Martin...bullet
4 Party Reorganisation NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasibullet
5 Road Carnage Bugri Naabu involved in accident, flown to Accra...bullet
6 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
7 Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawksbullet
8 Allegations Majority Leader masterminded Paul Afoko's...bullet
9 N/R Delegates Conference Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8...bullet
10 Unity Walk Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage -...bullet

Related Articles

Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawks
Unity Walk Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claims
N/R Delegates Conference Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium as evidence
Party Reorganisation NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasi
Primaries Northern region NPP delegates vote in keenly watched poll
NDC Primaries Branch elections: Rawlings summons NDC bigwigs over vote rigging
Sankofa Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi
Revelation NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong
Appraisal Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid
Allegations Majority Leader masterminded Paul Afoko's suspension - NPP man

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

NDC Primaries Branch elections: Rawlings summons NDC bigwigs over vote rigging
Brogya Genfi
Sankofa Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi
MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
Revelation NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong
Mustapha Hamid
Appraisal Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid