NPP Suspended Vice Chairman :  People around Nana Addo are sycophants - Sammy Crabbe


According to Sammy Crabbe, 80% of Nana Addo's appointees have failed to deliver.

The suspended second National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Crabbe has launched a scathing attack on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing 'sycophants' in his government.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "There are lots of sycophants around the president and the danger about it is that, it moves resources in the wrong direction."

"There are about 80% of sycophants around the President and with time, they will burnout like charcoal… Because it will come to a time when they will need people who can deliver."

"I have been observing government and what I see is that things are being put in place and hopefully if we are patient, they will bear fruit [but] no minister stands out for me because I do not monitor them.

"I monitor how things are done collectively."

Sammy Crabbe suspended

He was suspended by the National Executive Committee of the NPP after he failed to appear before a Disciplinary Committee of the party to answer misconduct charges leveled against him by two members of the party.

He challenged the decision and said it was an act of lawlessness by "coup makers" who had thrown the party's long-held credentials to the dogs.

He proceeded to the Accra High Court months after his suspension to seek to annul the decision.

The case had the suspended chairman of the NPP, Paul Afoko testifying as a witness for the plaintiff. The Suspended General Secretary of the Party, Kwabena Agyepong, was in court in solidarity with the suspended Chairman who testified.

The High Court, however, dismissed his suit.

