NPP will rule Ghana for forty years - John Boadu


Predictions NPP will rule Ghana for forty years - John Boadu

John Boadu said the NPP will not rule Ghana for eight years but will govern for 40 years.

  • Published:
Acting General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu play

Acting General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu
The Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has said the party will govern Ghana for so many years to come.

He said he will ensure that the party stays in office for over forty years.

Addressing journalists, he said the party will not rule Ghana for eight years but will govern for so many years.

play

 

"We are not looking at eight years, we are not looking at 16 years, we are looking beyond 40 years, we want the NPP to stay in power for 40 years in order to implement good policies for Ghanaians," he added.

The party opened nominations last week ahead of its National Delegates Conference scheduled for July 7, 2018.

The postponement was due to the clash with Ramadan, which is likely to be celebrated that day.

Several party stalwarts have already picked up their nomination forms.

The acting National Chairman, Freddie Blay and acting General Secretary, John Boadu are among those seeking election as substantive leaders of the party.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

