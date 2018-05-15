Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo's family members more educated than Mahama's - NPP MP


Bloated Government Nana Addo's family members more educated than Mahama's - NPP MP

Kennedy Agyapong said Mahama could not appoint his family into government because they are less educated.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mahama and Nana Addo play

Mahama and Nana Addo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Kennedy Agyapong has taken swipe at former President John Mahama for not appointing family members to serve in his government.

According to him, friends and family members appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve in his government are more educated than members of Mahama.

The vociferous MP's comments come at the back of Mahama, who has described the government as 'super incompetent'.

He said the president has loaded his government with his relatives and tries to justify his every decision, although he criticised same when in opposition.

READ MORE: Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo appointed in 2017

At the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) unity walk in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Rgion on Saturday, 5 May 2018, Mahama said: "One of the tags they put on us very successfully was that we were an incompetent government. I must say if you look at what this government has done so far in the one year three months, if that is what they call competence, I call it super incompetence, and, so, the government should be up and doing."

But Kennedy Agyapong in rebuttal said Mahama could not appoint his family into government because they are less educated.

Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

 

"It is not Akufo-Addo’s fault that his family members are more educated than Mahama’s family members. They are very qualified for the position they are occupying," he added.

Number of family and friends appointed so far

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promise not to operate a "family and friends" government when voted into power has turned out to be one of the campaign promises he has failed to deliver.

Below are the instances where Nana Addo appointed people of family or friends in his government.

The Ramadan family

The President swore-in Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The former People’s National Convention (PNC) Chairman, is also the father of Ghana’s second lady Samira Bawumia.

play

 

Also, there is Abu Ramadan, son of Alhaji Ramadan, who is currently the deputy boss at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

That makes it two members of the ‘Ramadan family’ getting appointments in the Nana Addo government.

Yaw Osafo-Marfo and sons

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo falls within the category of people whose families have had multiple persons appointed into the Nana Addo government.

The former banker has his sons also occupying top positions in the current government.

play

 

First, there is Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Marfo, who is the Deputy Director General in-charge of Investment & Development at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Then there is Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo Marfo, who occupies the position of Deputy Director, in-charge of Cyber Security at NCA.

Gloria Akuffo and Ken Ofori-Atta.  Mike Ocquaye and his son Mike Ocquaye Junior have been appointed to serve in the government of Nana Addo.

READ MORE: Rawlings must know how to talk - Kufuor warns

Daniel Akuffo, junior brother of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, was also being endorsed to join the government as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.

Both Daniel and Gloria, are first cousins of President Akufo-Addo, from Akropong-Akuapim in the Eastern Region.

Works and Housing Minister, Atta Akyea, Minister for Roads and Highways – Kwesi Amoako Atta, Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo are reported to be friends and family members of the President.

The Creative Arts Council also has Gyankroma Akufo-Addo; daughter of President Akufo-Addo as Director. Wife of Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, Ingrid Nana Adjoa Hackaman, was also made a board member of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

play

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Fighting Corruption: Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee to be vetted by Parliament tomorrow Fighting Corruption Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee to be vetted by Parliament tomorrow
2019 Election: Utomi tasks youth on voting rights 2019 Election Utomi tasks youth on voting rights
NPP Congress: Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP Women organisers NPP Congress Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP Women organisers
Prophecy: Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientist Prophecy Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientist
Rebuttal: Mahama never made me useless - Amissah Arthur clarifies Rebuttal Mahama never made me useless - Amissah Arthur clarifies
Employment: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps Employment 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps

Recommended Videos

Politics: Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity Politics Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity
Local News: Mission to make Accra Africa’s cleanest city’ agenda on course Local News Mission to make Accra Africa’s cleanest city’ agenda on course
Speaker Of Parliament: If ever gay bill comes to parliament, I will resign from my job Speaker Of Parliament If ever gay bill comes to parliament, I will resign from my job



Top Articles

1 Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declaresbullet
2 Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthurbullet
3 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in Londonbullet
4 Allegations Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good standing - A-Plusbullet
5 Prophecy Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political...bullet
6 NPP Government Funding free SHS from oil money most...bullet
7 Security Cabinet approves agreement for a US military base...bullet
8 Rebuttal Mahama never made me useless - Amissah Arthur...bullet
9 Politics African leaders perform poorly because they're...bullet
10 Election 2016 Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided...bullet

Related Articles

Media Encounter Questions from Kwesi Pratt, Bernard Avle and Hayi-Moomen rated the best
Democracy Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo appointed in 2017
Bloated Government Nana Addo blew GH¢1.5 billion on 963 Presidential staffers in 2017 - Anita Desosoo
998 Presidential Staffers It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe
Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will soon rise to 1,697 – NDC
Bloated Government 998 Presidential staffers justified - Professor Adei
Bloated Government Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP MP tells Nana Addo
Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals
Bloated Government Scrap these 6 'useless' ministries - ASEPA tells Akufo-Addo
Accountability Government accused of hiding full list of presidential staffers

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Nana Akomea
One-Sided Too many Akans vying for positions in the NPP - Nana Akomea
Former Communications Director of NPP, Nana Akomea
Tribal Politics NPP likely to elect only Akans as national leaders - Nana Akomea
John Mahama donates to Jewel Ackah
Benevolence Mahama donates GHS 12,000 to Jewel Ackah's family
Victory 2020 Do away with selfish tendencies, corruption - Rawlings charges NDC