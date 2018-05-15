news

New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Kennedy Agyapong has taken swipe at former President John Mahama for not appointing family members to serve in his government.

According to him, friends and family members appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to serve in his government are more educated than members of Mahama.

The vociferous MP's comments come at the back of Mahama, who has described the government as 'super incompetent'.

He said the president has loaded his government with his relatives and tries to justify his every decision, although he criticised same when in opposition.

At the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) unity walk in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Rgion on Saturday, 5 May 2018, Mahama said: "One of the tags they put on us very successfully was that we were an incompetent government. I must say if you look at what this government has done so far in the one year three months, if that is what they call competence, I call it super incompetence, and, so, the government should be up and doing."

But Kennedy Agyapong in rebuttal said Mahama could not appoint his family into government because they are less educated.

"It is not Akufo-Addo’s fault that his family members are more educated than Mahama’s family members. They are very qualified for the position they are occupying," he added.

Number of family and friends appointed so far

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's promise not to operate a "family and friends" government when voted into power has turned out to be one of the campaign promises he has failed to deliver.

Below are the instances where Nana Addo appointed people of family or friends in his government.

The Ramadan family

The President swore-in Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The former People’s National Convention (PNC) Chairman, is also the father of Ghana’s second lady Samira Bawumia.

Also, there is Abu Ramadan, son of Alhaji Ramadan, who is currently the deputy boss at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

That makes it two members of the ‘Ramadan family’ getting appointments in the Nana Addo government.

Yaw Osafo-Marfo and sons

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo falls within the category of people whose families have had multiple persons appointed into the Nana Addo government.

The former banker has his sons also occupying top positions in the current government.

First, there is Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Marfo, who is the Deputy Director General in-charge of Investment & Development at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Then there is Kwadwo Gyamfi Osafo Marfo, who occupies the position of Deputy Director, in-charge of Cyber Security at NCA.

Gloria Akuffo and Ken Ofori-Atta. Mike Ocquaye and his son Mike Ocquaye Junior have been appointed to serve in the government of Nana Addo.

Daniel Akuffo, junior brother of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Gloria Akuffo, was also being endorsed to join the government as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region.

Both Daniel and Gloria, are first cousins of President Akufo-Addo, from Akropong-Akuapim in the Eastern Region.

Works and Housing Minister, Atta Akyea, Minister for Roads and Highways – Kwesi Amoako Atta, Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo are reported to be friends and family members of the President.

The Creative Arts Council also has Gyankroma Akufo-Addo; daughter of President Akufo-Addo as Director. Wife of Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, Ingrid Nana Adjoa Hackaman, was also made a board member of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).