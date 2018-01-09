Home > News > Politics >

Politics In Judiciary :  Political leanings influence ruling of Judges - Atuguba


Political leanings influence ruling of Judges - Atuguba

The former executive secretary to former President John Mahama said judges have political leanings and this influences them at critical moments.

Legal practitioner Prof Raymond Atuguba has indicated that judges at the Supreme Court rule on political cases based on their political leanings.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, the former executive secretary to former President John Mahama said judges have political leanings and this influences them at critical moments.

“In the Supreme Court, you have to make a balance according to the three political traditions – UP, CPP, NDC – because no matter how much we pretend, in difficult cases with a political twist, a judge cannot, but go deep into the intersis of his heart to seek guidance and once he or she arrives there, you find that you are going towards your political leaning.”

He argued that this happens in most judicial systems in other countries. However, Ghanaians keep pretending it does not happen.

“I have just started a research project where I have selected about 100 hundred cases which I call political cases and I’m looking at the judges who sat on it at the Supreme Court, and I’m looking at who appointed them and the pattern is clear, in difficult political cases judges decide according to their political leanings. And this is not just in Ghana, it happens in the US too just that in Ghana we pretend that it doesn’t happen which doesn’t help us. We must acknowledge that deep down in their hearts judges are political. And that is why I respect Justice Dartey-Baah who in a public lecture stated publicly that ‘me I’m UP’. So the solution is not to say it doesn’t happen, the solution is you have three political traditions in the country, parliament must not approve a nomination to the Supreme Court which does not balance the numbers in the court”.

Meanwhile, Justice Kyei Baffour said even though “from time to time you have the smoke of politics entering the court” it is unhealthy to appoint judges based on their political leanings.

