Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlings

news

Dr Ransford Gyampo, a senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department, University of Ghana, Legon is not happy with the conduct of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

He has taken swipe at Rawlings for his continuous abuse on his successors.

According to him, Rawlings who has been involved in various kinds of corrupt practices during his 19 year rule has been forgiven by Ghanaians hence his anger over the abuse and accusation of corruption by Rawlings of other presidents that have come after him.

READ ALSO: I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlings

Rawlings, over the weekend labelled former Presidents John Mahama and John Agyekum Kufour as rogues and wicked while addressing chiefs in the Volta Region.

The comments drew a wide condemnation from a cross section of Ghanaians who said the words used by the former leader was unnecessary and vile.

Rawlings had said: "I know with my integrity when I die, I will go to heaven but when I see these corrupt leaders, I will ask permission from God and flog them.

"If they don’t leave heaven for me, I will go and leave the heavens and join Satan in hell because I cannot stay in the same place with them."

But in a release copied to the press, Jerry Rawlings said he has regretted his comments and therefore he is withdrawing them.

However, Prof Gyampo reacting to the vile attack on the former Presidents indicated that although Rawlings has apologised, he must be told that he cannot continue abusing people.

"Rawlings speaks as if he is sacrosanct but he is not. There were several corrupt practices under his administration. I remember he issued a white paper to counteract a report by CHRAJ that indicted some of his officials in various corruption scandals.

READ MORE: Rawlings begs Kufuor, Mahama for forgiveness

"He and his wife abused the rights of Ghanaians, but in all of these Ghanaians have forgiven them, yet he continues to talk this way.

"He also engaged in several corrupt practices right from the AFRC days through to PNDC/NDC days but we have forgiven him, yet he continues to behave this way," Prof Gyampo said.

He noted that "Sometimes, I feel disappointed in the various civil society groups, the Christian Council of Ghana, the chiefs and other traditional leaders who are unable to tell him that his way of doing things are questionable."