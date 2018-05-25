I will go to heaven when I die – Rawlings

news

A former President of Ghana has said that he is certain he will go to heaven when he dies.

He described himself as a man of integrity even though his successor was a corrupt man.

He added that if he sees his successor John Kufuor and John Mahama in heaven he will seek permission to flog them or join Satan in hell.

“I know with my integrity when I die, I will go to heaven but when I see these corrupt leaders, I will ask permission from God and flog them. If they don’t leave heaven for me, I will go and leave the heavens and join Satan in hell because I cannot stay in the same place with them.”

He described the 2 head of states who governed the country after him as evil and corrupt.

Ex-president Rawlings said John Kufuor is evil and John Mahama is a rogue who destroyed the country.

Mr Rawlings said this when the chiefs and people of Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region paid a courtesy call on him to officially invite him to the final funeral rites of Mamaga Awusi Sreku II, queen of the Mepe Traditional Area.