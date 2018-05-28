Rawlings begs Kufuor, Mahama for forgiveness

Home > News > Politics >

Ralwings, labelled Mahama and Kufour as rogues and wicked while addressing chiefs in the Volta Region.

Founder of the National Democratic Congress and ex-President Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has issued an apology to colleagues John Agyekum Kufour and John Mahama for using inappropriate language against them.

The comments drew a wide condemnation from a cross section of Ghanaians who said the words used by the former leader was unnecessary and vile.

Rawlings had said: “I know with my integrity when I die, I will go to heaven but when I see these corrupt leaders, I will ask permission from God and flog them.

 

“If they don’t leave heaven for me, I will go and leave the heavens and join Satan in hell because I cannot stay in the same place with them".

But in a release copied to the press, Jerry Rawlings said he has regretted his comments and therefore he is withdrawing them.

He said, “The office of former President Jerry John Rawlings wishes to inform the general public that the former President has taken due note of concerns raised over certain publications arising out of a meeting he held with a delegation of chiefs and elders from Mepe in the Volta Region last Tuesday,” the office of the former president said in a statement.

It added: “The former President apologises to former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama for the choice of words. He deems the words as inappropriate and withdraws them.”

