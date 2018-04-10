Home > News > Politics >

Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment


Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah is a member of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Board which is under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry, has been appointed as a member of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Board.

The board is under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The board members which includes Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, were sworn-in by the Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djabah.

The Minister inaugurated the 16-member Board in Accra on Monday (April 9, 2018).

At the inauguration the Minister said that the board is expected to design and implement advocacy programmes on breast and cervical cancer.

They are also expected to raise funds from corporate bodies, development partners, the general public and other available sources both international and local.

They have also been tasked to support the Akufo-Addo government in its effort to curtail the impact of the deadly diseases in the society.

“It is our anticipation that the Board will be effective in helping the country’s effort towards reducing the impact of the disease,” the minister said.

