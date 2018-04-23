news

A Deputy Minister of Sanitation Michael Dzato has been robbed in his office at the Ministries.

According to the personal bodyguard the incident occurred while Dzato was monitoring the New Patriotic Party’s regional election in Volta Region.

His personal bodyguragd told Accra FM that “We travelled to Hohoe on Friday to monitor the regional elections, we returned on Sunday."

“When we returned, he asked that we move to the office so he can finish up with some work he left behind, and, so, we went to the office on Sunday only to find out that the window to the office has been opened.”

“We opened the office and realised that the desktop computer and other materials that were in the office have been taken away.”

He added: “The Ministries Police have taken up the matter and are doing their investigations.”