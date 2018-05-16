Home > News > Politics >

Samira Bawumia voted for the first time in 2008


Ghana’s Second Lady Samira Bawumia voted for the first time in 2008

Samira Bawumia was born on August 20, 1980. This means that she turned 18 in 1998. She, therefore, had the right to vote in subsequent elections even before 2008.

I dress fashionably - Samira Bawumia play

Samira Bawumia

(Samira Bawumia)
The wife of Ghana’s Vice President has revealed that the first time she voted in a general election was in 2008.

General elections were held in 2000 and 2004. Interestingly, it was during these 2 elections that NPP’s John Agyekum Kufuor became president.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mrs Bawumia said her father who is a staunch member of the People's National Convention (PNC) only had political conversations with them but never forced them into politics.

“My dad has always been a politician but he never made us politician. We used to have conversations on national issues…In fact, the first time I voted was in 2008.”

“He really didn’t push us into politics. But it is just in hindsight that you realise that those conversations, that atmosphere we were in prepared me for today,” she added.

Her first time she voted was in 2008 when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo chose her husband as his running mate for the elections.

This means Mrs Bawumia voted 10 years after she legally had the right to do so. She first voted at age 28.

