Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents

The Divisional Chief of Kojokrom in the Essikadu Ketan Traditional Area in the Western Region, Nana Panyin Yena IV has admonished the general public to stop demanding money from political appointees.

He explained that this practice puts a lot of pressure on the politicians and reduces the development rate of the country.

He said such excessive demands on Ministers causes fear and as such, many of them avoid visiting their homes and constituents.

“Ministers and MPs are not able to go to their constituencies because they know there will be a queue waiting for them for personal demands. Indeed, we may have voted for his party, they have their own responsibilities as ministers so if a minister is welcomed with all these all the time, he will not want to set foot in his home or constituency and this may hinder development.”

Nana Panyin Yena IV was speaking when the Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan paid a courtesy call on him.

In Ghana, many constituents demand financial help from the MPs for their needs. However, the MPs often complain that this puts pressure on them financially.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei Owusu in 2017 appealed to Ghanaian to reduce their financial demands of Ministers and MPs since the situation is overburdening them.

He said some constituents describe their MPs as wicked because they are unable to meet their financial demands.