Home > News > Politics >

Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents


Money From Politicians Stop demanding money from MPs, Ministers – Chief tells constituents

The Divisional Chief of Kojokrom in the Essikadu Ketan Traditional Area Nana Panyin Yena IV explained that this practice puts a lot of pressure on the politicians.

  • Published:
Parliament of Ghana play

Parliament of Ghana
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Divisional Chief of Kojokrom in the Essikadu Ketan Traditional Area in the Western Region, Nana Panyin Yena IV has admonished the general public to stop demanding money from political appointees.

He explained that this practice puts a lot of pressure on the politicians and reduces the development rate of the country.

He said such excessive demands on Ministers causes fear and as such, many of them avoid visiting their homes and constituents.

READ ALSO: NPP postpones National Delegates Congress to July 6th-8th

“Ministers and MPs are not able to go to their constituencies because they know there will be a queue waiting for them for personal demands. Indeed, we may have voted for his party, they have their own responsibilities as ministers so if a minister is welcomed with all these all the time, he will not want to set foot in his home or constituency and this may hinder development.”

Nana Panyin Yena IV was speaking when the Minister for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan paid a courtesy call on him.

In Ghana, many constituents demand financial help from the MPs for their needs. However, the MPs often complain that this puts pressure on them financially.

READ ALSO: NPP will rule Ghana for forty years - John Boadu

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Joseph Osei Owusu in 2017 appealed to Ghanaian to reduce their financial demands of Ministers and MPs since the situation is overburdening them.

He said some constituents describe their MPs as wicked because they are unable to meet their financial demands.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Truth: Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an attack - Samira Bawumia Truth Calling Mahama 'incompetent' factual, not an attack - Samira Bawumia
False Report: NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC False Report NPP's Kandahar Boys deny attacking Highways over contracts to NDC
Predictions: NPP will rule Ghana for forty years - John Boadu Predictions NPP will rule Ghana for forty years - John Boadu
A.B.A Fuseini: NDC MP warns Akufo-Addo against using Heritage Fund for Free SHS A.B.A Fuseini NDC MP warns Akufo-Addo against using Heritage Fund for Free SHS
Nepotism: Mahama gave all the juicy contracts to his brothers - Ken Agyapong Nepotism Mahama gave all the juicy contracts to his brothers - Ken Agyapong
Elections: NPP postpones National Delegates Congress to July 6th-8th Elections NPP postpones National Delegates Congress to July 6th-8th

Recommended Videos

Politics: Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi Politics Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi
Politics: Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity Politics Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity
Local News: Mission to make Accra Africa’s cleanest city’ agenda on course Local News Mission to make Accra Africa’s cleanest city’ agenda on course



Top Articles

1 Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declaresbullet
2 Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthurbullet
3 Prophecy Akufo-Addo will be a one-term President - Political Scientistbullet
4 Allegations Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good standing - A-Plusbullet
5 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in...bullet
6 Rebuttal Mahama never made me useless - Amissah Arthur clarifiesbullet
7 NPP Congress Freddie Blay gives GH¢100,000 each to 275 NPP...bullet
8 Bloated Government Nana Addo's family members more...bullet
9 NPP Government Funding free SHS from oil money most...bullet
10 Politics African leaders perform poorly because...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet

Politics

Dep Special Prosecutor nominee
Fighting Corruption Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee to be vetted by Parliament tomorrow
Utomi tasks youth on voting rights
2019 Election Utomi tasks youth on voting rights
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Employment 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Nana Akomea
One-Sided Too many Akans vying for positions in the NPP - Nana Akomea