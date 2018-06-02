Home > News > Politics >

Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publication


The lawsuit sighted by Pulse.com.gh seeks to restrain the musician from making further defamatory comments about her.

The Minister of Communications Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful has sued musician and sympathiser of the New Patriotic Party Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus.

The action comes after A Plus in a recent Facebook post suggested that the recent arrest of Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi on allegations of defrauding by false pretence was just a move to cover up other scandals.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s ordering of the CID to investigate the GFA boss was just a knee-jerk reaction aimed at cover the controversial “89/178 million dollars GVG Kelni Stinking scandal”.

He went on to claim that the Communications Ministry, headed by Ursula Owusu, must be blamed for trying to force such a “shady’ deal down the throat of Ghanaians.

However, the allegations made by A Plus have not sat well with Ursula, who has described the musician’s comments as defamatory and libelous.

He was asked to withdraw and apologise for the comments but remained defiant.

