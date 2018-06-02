Ursula Owusu sues A Plus over libellous publication

The lawsuit sighted by Pulse.com.gh seeks to restrain the musician from making further defamatory comments about her.
The action comes after A Plus in a recent Facebook post suggested that the recent arrest of Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi on allegations of defrauding by false pretence was just a move to cover up other scandals.
According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s ordering of the CID to investigate the GFA boss was just a knee-jerk reaction aimed at cover the controversial “89/178 million dollars GVG Kelni Stinking scandal”.
He went on to claim that the Communications Ministry, headed by Ursula Owusu, must be blamed for trying to force such a “shady’ deal down the throat of Ghanaians.
However, the allegations made by A Plus have not sat well with Ursula, who has described the musician’s comments as defamatory and libelous.
He was asked to withdraw and apologise for the comments but remained defiant.