‘We are not a Govt that creates, loots and shares’ – Bawumia jabs NDC


The Vice President believes the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by President Akufo-Addo, has done more in 16 months than the NDC did in their eight-year term.

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has aimed a thinly veiled dig at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), insisting the current government is one that has the nation at heart.

According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by President Akufo-Addo, has done more in 16 months than the NDC did in their eight-year term.

He cited programmes like the Free SHS Policy, One-Village One-Dam and the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative as evidence that government is working to solve the problems of citizens.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

 

“We promised to pay closer attention to the developmental needs of the Zongos, and for the first time in the history of Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo has not only appointed a Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development Affairs, but has set up a Zongo Development Fund and set aside budgetary allocation of Ghs100 million for it. Just last week we appointed a CEO and two Deputies to run the Zongo Development Fund. This is evidence that when we make a promise we keep it,”  Dr. Bawumia said when he made a stop at various mosques during the Eastern Region leg of his nationwide Ramadan Tour.

“To ensure that our children receive both English and Arabic education, about 3,000 Arabic instructors will be engaged this year,” he added.

The Vice President further jibed the opposition NDC, saying the current NPP government is committed to solving challenges, and not like the erstwhile administration, which, he said, specialized in creating, looting and sharing of state funds.

“At least 350 graduates will be engaged in each district and they will be on the module for three years during which they will receive training and still get paid. That is the result of critical thinking, to solve the challenges Ghana faces, not critical thinking to find ways to deprive the ordinary citizen of the benefits of being a Ghanaian, what the court described as Create, Loot and Share.

“We will not create, loot and share, that is why we have reduced electricity tariffs, 30% for industry and 17.5% for households. That is a sign of a Government that cares about its citizens, and not one that will put its citizens through hardship while they enrich themselves,” Dr. Bawumia asserted.

