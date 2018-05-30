Home > News > Politics >

Woman offers A-Plus free sex for exposing 'corrupt' NPP appointees


Thank You Woman offers A-Plus free sex for exposing 'corrupt' NPP appointees

The outspoken musician has been a strong critic of some government appointees.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus play

Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An unknown lady has offered controversial musician Kwame Asare Obeng aka A-Plus, for exposing 'corrupt' appointees in the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The outspoken musician has been a strong critic of some government appointees.

Earlier, he described members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in government as thieves.

According to him, the appointees will regret knowing him adding that he will fight them till they drop dead.

READ MORE: Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus

A Plus made this comments after Communications Minister Ursula Owusu Ekuful has threatened to take legal action against him over what she describes as libelous comments made against her.

In a recent Facebook post, A Plus suggested that the recent arrest of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi on allegations of defrauding by false pretense was just a move to cover up other scandals.

According to him, Nana Addo's order is to divert attention from the heat on the Minister for Communications who's embroiled in the $89 million Kelni GVG shady deal.

He stated that the alleged corruption in the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) began even before they won power.

READ MORE: NPP made up of bunch of thieves - A-­ Plus alleges

However, A Plus in a conversation on social media (Whatsapp), a lady expressed her love for him due to his ability to stand up against corruption in government.

The lady in a Whatsapp chat wrote: 'I love you Kwame hahahaa come for sex'.

But A Plus rejected the sex offer and said he's married.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Anas Expose: Ken Agyapong warns Kweku Baako not to dare him Anas Expose Ken Agyapong warns Kweku Baako not to dare him
Photos: Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anas Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anas
Allegations: NPP made up of bunch of thieves - A-Plus alleges Allegations NPP made up of bunch of thieves - A-Plus alleges
Corruption Fight: Akufo-Addo swears in Deputy Special Prosecutor Corruption Fight Akufo-Addo swears in Deputy Special Prosecutor
NPP Chairman: Alhaji Short bows out of NPP race; endorses Freddie Blay NPP Chairman Alhaji Short bows out of NPP race; endorses Freddie Blay
Lawsuit: Ursula Owusu threatens legal action against A Plus over ‘libelous’ comments Lawsuit Ursula Owusu threatens legal action against A Plus over ‘libelous’ comments

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose: Anas teases Kennedy Agyapong [VIDEO] Anas Expose Anas teases Kennedy Agyapong [VIDEO]
Kennedy Agaypong: MP exposes Anas of having an affair with late NPP man's widower Kennedy Agaypong MP exposes Anas of having an affair with late NPP man's widower
Politics: Kufuor is Evil, Mahama a Rogue - Rawlings Politics Kufuor is Evil, Mahama a Rogue - Rawlings



Top Articles

1 Anas Expose Anthony Karbo reports to CIDbullet
2 Shocking Allegations Ransford Gyampo names who and how Atta Mills was...bullet
3 Unsavory Comments Ransford Gyampo 'slaps' Rawlingsbullet
4 Photos Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anasbullet
5 Corruption Anas is not clean, I will expose him - Ken Agyapongbullet
6 Riposte ‘Only God decides who goes to heaven’ – Kufour replies...bullet
7 Anas exposé NDC MP mounts pressure on Anthony Karbo to resignbullet
8 Chop Chop Using $1.2 billion to print ID cards is...bullet
9 Regret Rawlings begs Kufuor, Mahama for forgivenessbullet
10 Number 12 Kennedy Agyapong 'fingered' in the Anas...bullet

Related Articles

Allegations NPP made up of bunch of thieves - A-Plus alleges
Lawsuit Ursula Owusu threatens legal action against A Plus over ‘libelous’ comments
NDC Flagbearer Kwesi Botchwey will be a strong challenger to Mahama - Ephson
Allegations CID investigation of Nyantakyi over Anas exposé bogus - Asiedu Nketia
CID Investigations A-Plus says he knows the outcome of Kwesi Nyantakyi's arrest
Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plus
Allegations Nana Addo appointee spent GHC100,000 to buy plane ticket - A-Plus
Anas Exposé You have no power to order for Nyantakyi's arrest - Gyampo to Nana Addo
Allegations Nana Addo's appointees are cheap like 'kelewele' - A Plus
Chop Chop Allegations Akua Blakofe utterances annoying over 'death threat' - Gabby

Top Videos

1 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth...bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Clarion Call Pray for Akufo-Addo - Bawumia tasks Muslims
Former President John Mahama
2020 Polls God is angry; Mahama can't win elections 2020 - Man of God
Sammy Awuku
NPP Primaries I'll make NPP an election winning machine - Sammi Awuku
Kwesi-Botchwey.jpg
NDC Flagbearer Kwesi Botchwey will be a strong challenger to Mahama - Ephson