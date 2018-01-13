Jeff Bezos makes whopping $10billion in 2018's first two weeks

news

Jeff Bezos has now added a whopping $10 billion to his already overwhelming net worth in the less than two weeks that 2018 began.

Bloomberg Billionaires index reveals that Bezos' net worth was $99 billion on New Year's day, 2018.

One week later, Bezos worth went up to $105 billion, making the Amazon founder and CEO richer than Microsoft founder, Bill Gates had ever been.

Forbes reports that at the close of the stock market on Friday, January 12, Bezos’s net worth hit the $109 billion.

Simply put, Bezos has made $10 billion so far in 2018.

Bezo's wealth has been amassed over the years from his ownership of Amazon stock, with shares that have climbed in 2018, adding a mind-blowing $1 billion per day to Bezos’s net worth this week alone. Amazon stock rose by over 2%, topping $1,305 per share, Time reports.

That’s up from around $1,170 at the start of 2018.