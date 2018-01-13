Home > News > World >

Jeff Bezos makes whopping $10billion in 2018's first two weeks


Jeff Bezos World's richest man made richer by $10Billion in 2018

Forbes reports that at the close of the stock market on Friday, January 12, Bezos’s net worth hit the $109 billion.

(Evan Vucci/AP)
Jeff Bezos has now added a whopping $10 billion to his already overwhelming net worth in the less than two weeks that 2018 began.

Bloomberg Billionaires index reveals that Bezos' net worth was $99 billion on New Year's day, 2018.

One week later, Bezos worth went up to $105 billion, making the Amazon founder and CEO richer than Microsoft founder, Bill Gates had ever been.

Simply put, Bezos has made $10 billion so far in 2018.

Bezo's wealth has been amassed over the years from his ownership of Amazon stock, with shares that have climbed in 2018, adding a mind-blowing $1 billion per day to Bezos’s net worth this week alone. Amazon stock rose by over 2%, topping $1,305 per share, Time reports.

That’s up from around $1,170 at the start of 2018.

