Home > Sports > Boxing >

Boxing :  Cesar Juarez furious: Referee robbed me of Dogboe win


Boxing Cesar Juarez furious: Referee robbed me of Dogboe win

Juarez believes he was hampered in his ability to capture the World Boxing Organization's interim-super bantamweight title in his fight against local slugger Isaac Dogboe.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mexican fighter Cesar Juarez is furious with referee Tony Weeks' performance on Saturday night in Accra, Ghana.

Juarez believes he was hampered in his ability to capture the World Boxing Organization's interim-super bantamweight title in his fight against local slugger Isaac Dogboe.

Juarez was down in the second round and then went down again in the fifth. After the second knockdown, Weeks waved off the contest and Dogoe secured a mandatory shot at full WBO champion Jessie Magdaleno.

READ ALSO: Watch Isaac Dogboe knock out Cesar Juarez in round 5

Juarez believes Weeks failed to give him a count after the second knockdown, claiming the referee acted unethical to the extent that the Mexican fighter is considering a move to submit a protest with the WBO in the coming days.

"Actually I feel very angry. The fight was already mine, Dogboe did not beat me. The one who robbed me and beat me was Tony. He is a professional referee but today there was an act on his part with little professional ethics," said Juarez to ESPN Deportes.

"He had to give me the count. I looked good, he dropped me in the [second] round and that punch was a lot worse, it was harder [than the punch in the fifth]. But you know me, they always drop me and I always get up to win.

"The fight was badly stopped, I got up like a spring because [the punch] didn't put me in a bad condition. He caught me and it was badly stopped. That's why I got up quickly, because I immediately recovered. They have seen my fights. They know of my ability, I always get up to win, it happened to me with (Albert) Pagara, with Nonito (Donaire). In all my fights they drop me and I always get up to win, and besides that I was already dominating Isaac Dogboe.

READ: Cesar Juarez lands in Ghana with a vow to stop Dogboe in WBO title bout

"He connected me on me hard [in the second], but in the third and fourth rounds, the fifth round.. I felt that I was dominating him.. he was not as strong, I did not feel him having the same power, I felt that I was going to knock him out because he was already very tired. I was fine, and as the rounds progressed I felt more loose and stronger.

"I would really like to get a protest, the referee's performance was bad, he did not ask me if I felt good, I asked him why, 'why are you stop it', I told him I was fine, I said 'I'm good', I'm well, and the truth is  I got very angry, it was a moment that filled me with anger because I felt strong enough to continue."

credit: boxingscene.com

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch Isaac Dogboe knock out Cesar Juarez in round 5 Video Watch Isaac Dogboe knock out Cesar Juarez in round 5
Boxing: Cesar Juarez lands in Ghana with a vow to stop Dogboe in WBO title bout Boxing Cesar Juarez lands in Ghana with a vow to stop Dogboe in WBO title bout
Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu: Nigerian boxer wins N2.5m cash prize, retains lightweight title Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu Nigerian boxer wins N2.5m cash prize, retains lightweight title
African Union Boxing Titles: Simi, Falz, Reekado Banks to thrill boxers, boxing fans African Union Boxing Titles Simi, Falz, Reekado Banks to thrill boxers, boxing fans
Business Insider List: 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017 Business Insider List 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017
Enviable Feat: 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017 Enviable Feat 9 top sports records that were broken in 2017

Recommended Videos

Video: Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarez Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarez
Video: Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skills Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skills
Video: Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite defeat to Bastie Video Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite defeat to Bastie



Top Articles

1 Boxing Isaac Dogbe promises to stop Cesar Juarez in January boutbullet
2 Video Watch Isaac Dogboe knock out Cesar Juarez in round 5bullet
3 WBO International Bantamweight Belt Isaac Dogboe knocks out...bullet
4 Boxing Cesar Juarez lands in Ghana with a vow to stop Dogboe in...bullet
5 Boxing Cesar Juarez furious: Referee robbed me of Dogboe winbullet
6 Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu Nigerian boxer wins N2.5m cash...bullet
7 Boxing Anthony Joshua to face Deontay Wilder in 2018bullet
8 Isaac Dogboe Profound boxer moves up WBC rankingsbullet
9 Banku vs Bastie There is a song to laugh at Bukom Banku...bullet
10 WBO International Super Bantamweight Isaac Dogboe,...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Isaac Dogboe knocks out Cesar Juarezbullet
2 Video Watch how Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe knocked out Javier Chaconbullet
3 Video Asamoah Gyan displays his boxing skillsbullet
4 Video Bukom Banku receives hero’s welcome despite defeat to Bastiebullet
5 Video Renowned actor Lil Wayne knocks out Bukom Banku in boxing boutbullet
6 Mayweather Watch how Floyd knocked out Conor McGregor in round 10bullet
7 Video Watch the last time Mayweather lost a boutbullet
8 Video 25 best McGregor punchesbullet
9 Video Top ten shocking boxing momentsbullet
10 Freedom Fight Night Richard Commey beats Hedi Slimani...bullet

Boxing

Egyptian boxing champ arrives Nigeria ahead of Tuesday bout
ABU Title Joe Boy is a small boxer and he will fall - Egyptian boxing champ
Joshua window.jpg
Power Anthony Joshua smashes store window with one punch
Colonel Former world champion Manny Pacquiao gains promotion in the army
Abolaji "Afonja Warrior" Rasheed
West African Boxing Union Middleweight Afonja warrior vows to ruin Ghanaian opponent’s Xmas