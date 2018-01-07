Video :  Watch Isaac Dogboe knock out Cesar Juarez in round 5

news

Isaac Dogboe beat Cesar Juarez to win the interim WBO World super bantamweight belt by stopping the Mexican in round five on Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

It was a packed crowd at the 4000-seater edifice, as the supporters came in their numbers to Cheer Dogboe.

The former Olympian went straight into action in the first round as he target Juarez’s body, the Mexican stood the test.

In the second round the Ghanaian mounted intense pressure on Juarez and he sent the WBO ranked number 2 to the canvas with a terrific left hook – someway somehow, the Mexican would beat the referee’s count.

Juarez began to warm himself into the fight in the third round but Dogboe landed the telling punches.

The Mexican in round four started firing from all angles but the 23 year-old Ghanaian kept his composure as he worked behind his stiff jabs.

In the fifth round, Dogboe pushed Juarez back with some body shots, the Mexican kept coming forward, however, Dogboe sent Juarez crashing to the mat for the second time, however, the Mexican looked hurt and the referee in the middle of the ring Tony Weeks sensing danger waved for the end of the fight.

With this win, Dogboe becomes the first