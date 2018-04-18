This guy whipped Bukom Banku's kids and now Banku's up for arrest for reacting with cutlass

news

A Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Braimah Kamoko popularly known as “Bukom Banku,” for failing to appear before it.

The boxer, together with five others, four of whom are at large, is facing charges of assault, causing damage and two counts of causing harm but failed to attend court when the case was called on Tuesday, April 17.

One Albert Annan alias Agya One, businessmen and second accused has been also been charged for assaulting Bukom’s son.

They had earlier on denied the charges and was granted bail.

The case has been adjourned to April 19.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei, told the Court presided over by Madam Marian Affoh that the prosecution witnesses are Ziyad Musah the Assemblyman of Amamomo Electoral Area in James Town and Mavis Moffat, a businesswoman both residents at James Town.

Kamoko also lives at Bukom whilst his accomplice, a businessman lives at Amamomo, all in Accra.

On April 2, this year, at about 18:00 hours, Kamoko’s two sons Mustapha Kamoko and Abu Kamoko in the company of other boys, went to James Town to look for their missing bicycle.

The prosecution said the young men were making a lot of noise, so Musah, who was conversing with Agya One and others approached the boys and asked them to stop disturbing the peace.

He said Abu, 14, was being truant which led to Agya One whipping him on the buttocks with his waist belt, Abu then went to inform his father Bukom Banku.

The prosecution said Bukom Banku in turn, organised thugs including, Razak, Adjei, Nueoko and Kalaba, now on the run, armed with cutlasses, bottles, sticks and stones and went to Agbon High Street, Amamomo and attack Musah, Agya One.

According to the prosecution, residents fearing for their lives started running, however, Bukom Banku caught up with Agya One and slapped him on the face and later held Musah’s T-shirt, tore it and punched his lips with his fit.

He said Musah sustained cuts on his lips and bleed profusely.

The prosecution said Bukom Banku, again removed a knife from his pocket and slashed the second accused on his left hand.

He said Mavis rushed to the aid of Musah but Bukom Banku turned his anger on her and pushed her and she fell into a gutter sustaining a fracture on her ankle and also lost her I-phone 7.

He said Bukom also broke six pieces of plastic chairs, two benches and a draught game.

He later sent his two sons to the Police Station to lodge a formal complaint.

The prosecution witnesses, on the other hand, made a report to the police and they were all issued with police medical report form seek attention.

Bukom Banku and Agya One were arrested after investigations.

Source: GNA