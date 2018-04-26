Threatening to thrive, Isaac Dogboe's confidence is shaking Magdaleno's camp

Home > Sports > Boxing >

Isaac Dogboe's confidence is shaking Magdaleno's camp


Pause a while for that comedy you're used to in boxing because something big is happening on Saturday and its Royal Storm Dogboe exploding in confidence.

If you live in a country where boxing has been diluted with a touch of comedy, watching bouts that do not involve interestingly refreshing clickbaits names like Bukom Banku and Ayitey Powers seem somehow boring.

However, that has not always been the case. At least not for Ghanaians who lived in the 90s.

Watching a boxing match is what watching an English Premier League game has proven to be now. And the fact the best of the best was staged from midnight to dawn outlined the sacrifices people had to make for the love of boxing.

Students were given a pass on school nights to get a glimpse of what Azuma Nelson punching other folks looked like.

On Saturday, April 28, 2018, Ghana will need the tales of old zeal towards Isaac Dogboe’s (18-0, 12KOs) fight against Jessie Magdaleno (25-0, 18KOs) and rightly so.

READ MORE: I want my belt: Isaac Dogboe warns opponent

Boxing is mostly about jabs for the pre-match but Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe’s confidence is at unthinkable heights for his first try at a world title attempt.

Despite comments from Isaac Dogboe’s father, Paul Dogboe taking the hype a few steps back after claims he’d throw boxer Jessie Magdaleno “over the wall of Mexico” and make a presentation of the title to United States of America President Donald Trump, the Ghanaians quickly wrote off the remarks and resumed their jabs.

For Isaac Dogboe, everyone at Magdaleno’s camp is shivering ahead of the big fight. And for Ghanaian boxing fans, the no insults but high pre-fight jabs is utterly a welcomed addition to progression the expected.

“Everything that (Magdaleno) throws at me, I’ll absorb it but when I give back, he’s not gonna be able to withstand the power and aggression that I’m bringing to the table. I know that his camp, everyone is shivering; they are scared,” Isaac Dogboe told www.ringtv.com.

Isaac also acknowledges the risks attached to Jessie’s acclaimed spot in the circle of boxing albeit calling the Mexican American boxer “the worst world champion ever”.

This could be due to his opponent’s withdrawal from a fight against Cezar Juarez in October 2017. The camp of 26-year-old Magdaleno pulled out due to a hand injury.

Dogboe stepped in to fight the ‘dangerous’ Juarez according to the WBO President Francisco but the Ghanaian boxer triumphed at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

READ ALSO: This guy whipped Bukom Banku's kids and now Banku's up for arrest for reacting with cutlass

So obviously, there is a need to be hopeful in the next bout at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, United States of America.

“Everybody’s thinking Jessie’s just gonna walk through me because he’s been there; he’s a world champion. He’s this; he’s that but, at the end of the day, people are going to be surprised because the underdog always surprises people,” Isaac Dogboe added.

Just like anything good, support is not an issue and the Ghana Boxing Authority has sent its goodwill message to the boxer ahead of Saturday’s fight.

“We know you are the Rising Star of Africa and the Royal Storm. The GBA and people of Ghana believe in you and know you have what it takes to be like our champions; D. K. Poison, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Nana Yaw Konadu, Alfred Kotey, Joseph Agbeko, Joshua Clottey and Emmanuel Tagoe because you are Ghanaian warrior.”

Glance through the names mentioned and you’d know Isaac Dogboe has so much to fight for.

At a time where Ghana needs a supplementary sport to the very much focused on football, a world title for one of its brightest stars could be the spark to unlimited bravery for folks who want to punch others in lifting Ghana’s flag high.

Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe is a storm to reckon with and he knows it. The confidence of the fighter could be the force that will knock Mexican American boxer, Jessie Magdaleno, out and not actually his punches.

Just like the glee at the Bukom Boxing Arena when Isaac Dogboe showed Cesar Juarez how it’s done, Magdaleno and his camp should watch out because a confident Ghanaian storm is sweeping the United States of America.

