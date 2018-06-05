news

Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has released on his twitter an animation to give fans who will throng the venues across Ghana to watch the expose.

The video is an animation which seems to be a preview of the Number 12 expose which is set to be premiere on the 6 of June, 2018 at the Accra International Conference Center.

The animation has figure which looks of a man who wears spectacles and deeply involved in football admiration going through the office of the “sports minista”, board meetings and also camps of the locker rooms of the Ghana Black Stars.

The video was released with the caption of “Money Ball 24 HOURS #Number 12 #SayNoToCorruption” to go.

The President of Ghana after watching snipets of the video referred the Ghana Football Association President to the Criminal Investigative Department for questioning.

This has triggered politician Kennedy Agyapong to question the ways of Anas Aremeyaw Anas and has threatened to release a video implicating the ace investigative journalist.

17 Ghanaian referees has also been reportedly given the chance to also respond to evidence gathered against them on alleged corrupt practices.

The expose is indeed burnt on being an interesting one