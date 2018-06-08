Atsu having splendid family holidays in Ghana

news

Newcastle winger Christian Atsu is having some mad fun in Ghana as he unwinds in the off season.

Ghana is not going to the World Cup and that cannot stop the dynamic and skillful football star from having fun.

READ ALSO:Asamoah Gyan visits mother's graveyard at Mampongteng

Atsu has not kept that excitement to himself and has taken to social media to express the delight in having an amazing time during his holidays.

The voyage includes times his Christian Atsu’s mum and the British High Commissioner to Ghana

Here are glimpses from Christian Atsu on his great escapades in Ghana.

READ ALSO:Thomas Partey's goal saves Ghana's blushes in two all draw against Iceland