Atsu having splendid family holidays in Ghana


Atsu having splendid family holidays in Ghana

Check out Christian Atsu and lovely family in Ghana

play
Newcastle winger Christian Atsu is having some mad fun in Ghana as he unwinds in the off season.

Ghana is not going to the World Cup and that cannot stop the dynamic and skillful football star from having fun.

Atsu has not kept that excitement to himself and has taken to social media to express the delight in having an amazing time during his holidays.

The voyage includes times his Christian Atsu’s mum and the British High Commissioner to Ghana

Here are glimpses from Christian Atsu on his great escapades in Ghana.

Ada-Ghana

A post shared by Christian Atsu (@chris_atsu) on

 

