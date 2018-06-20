Ayew brothers future to be decided in the coming days

news

Swansea City forward Andre Ayew is set to make a decision on his future in the according to his manager Fiifi Tackie who rejoined the Welsh side in January.

Ayew returned to Swansea in January after a turbulent period at West Ham in hope of aiding the club to survive relegation. However, following the demotion of Swansea from the English Premier League, it is probably unlikely Ayew will fight the course of getting the Welsh side back up into the Premier League.

Despites news of a move hovering around his younger brother, Fiifi Tackie in speaking to Goal indicated Andre will make a decision on his future in the coming days.

"With Andre, I'm sure that in few days to come, you will get to know where he will be leaving to for the new season

Swansea City have rejected an 8 million pound bid from Fulham to sign Jordan Ayew. According to reports, the Swans are demanding 13 million pounds for the forward. Fiifi Tackie stated he could not confirm or deny the

"On Fulham, we understand they've made an £8 million offer to Swansea City but I haven't been told of any rejection. I heard about their offer in the news and read it also on social media but I can't confirm or deny," Fiifi Tackie stated about reports of a Fulham move for Jordan.