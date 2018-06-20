Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports >

Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday seven


World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday seven

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal in their quest to get their first win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday seven
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Morocco will face star-studded Portugal in the opening game of Wednesday at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The North Africans suffered a late minute goal against Iran and against Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal they will enter into the game as underdogs.

After Uruguay benefited from a late minute winner from Atletico Madrid defender, Jimenez, they will he hoping to win convincingly against Saudi Arabia who suffered a 0-5 defeat in the opening game of the tournament against hosts Russia.

The time for the Uruguay-Saudi Arabia game is 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

READ MORE: Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Portugal deny Spain World Cup classic

Spain will take on Iran against the backdrop of being denied a win, after Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick drew them level against Portugal.

Spain need nothing but a win to bolster their chances of finishing on top of group B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Anas number 12 expose: FIFA to meet GFA and government in Accra on Friday Anas number 12 expose FIFA to meet GFA and government in Accra on Friday
World Cup 2018: Mourinho says Mikel a bad '10' for Nigeria World Cup 2018 Mourinho says Mikel a bad '10' for Nigeria
Football: Senegal to the rescue as African teams struggle at World Cup Football Senegal to the rescue as African teams struggle at World Cup
Football: World Cup shock and awe: Russia aren't that bad Football World Cup shock and awe: Russia aren't that bad
Football: Argentina rally behind Messi ahead of key Croatia clash Football Argentina rally behind Messi ahead of key Croatia clash
Football: In-form Ronaldo looms for Morocco, Spain face Iran Football In-form Ronaldo looms for Morocco, Spain face Iran

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: Senegal showing the way for Africa in Russia World Cup 2018 Senegal showing the way for Africa in Russia
World Cup 2018: Meet the 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup World Cup 2018 Meet the 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018: Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands World Cup 2018 Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands



Top Articles

1 Mrs. Christine-Marie Nyantakyi Kwesi Nyantakyi's wife makes massive...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia's World Cup team plane catches firebullet
3 World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday sixbullet
4 Asamoah Gyan Narrates This is the true story behind Castro's...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Portugal vs Spain in numbersbullet
6 World Cup 2018 Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup recordbullet
8 Video Countryman Songo & Akrobeto entertain 'Fire for...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Neymar walks out of training after...bullet
10 Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbersbullet

Top Videos

1 Sports Asamoah Gyan's BabyJet Airlines begin recruitmentbullet
2 Football and all Sports stories that made global headlines in 2017bullet
3 Video Watch Raphael Dwamena's sublime goal in Swiss Super Leaguebullet

Sports

A tweet suggested Mexicans celebrating their World Cup win against Germany triggered an "artificial earthquake," but experts disagree
Football Fact-check: Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Unfounded
World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia
Antoine Griezmann is the leader of the French attack
Football France vow to up the ante as World Cup rivals flounder
Mile Jedinak says Australia will not focus solely on dangerman Christian Eriksen when they face Denmark
Football Eriksen the dangerman as Australia bid to shape World Cup destiny