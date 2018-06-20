Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday seven

news

Morocco will face star-studded Portugal in the opening game of Wednesday at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The North Africans suffered a late minute goal against Iran and against Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal they will enter into the game as underdogs.

After Uruguay benefited from a late minute winner from Atletico Madrid defender, Jimenez, they will he hoping to win convincingly against Saudi Arabia who suffered a 0-5 defeat in the opening game of the tournament against hosts Russia.

The time for the Uruguay-Saudi Arabia game is 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

READ MORE: Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Portugal deny Spain World Cup classic

Spain will take on Iran against the backdrop of being denied a win, after Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick drew them level against Portugal.

Spain need nothing but a win to bolster their chances of finishing on top of group B of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm.