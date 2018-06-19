All results and scorers after first round of the World Cup

All the four African countries who have played thus far lost thier
Russia 5 : 0 Saudi Arabia
Scorers: '12 Yuri Gazinskiy, '43 Denis Cheryshev, '71 Artem Dzyuba, '91 Denis Cheryshev
'94 Aleksandr Golovin
Egypt 0-1 Uruguay
Scorer: Jose Jimenez
READ MORE: All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cup
Morocco 0-1 Iran
Scorer: Aziz Bouhaddouz own goal
Portugal 3-3 Spain
Scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick: Diego Costa brace, Nacho
France 2 : 1 Australia
Scorers: '58 Antoine Griezmann penalty, '81 Aziz Behich own goal: '62 Mile Jedinak penalty
Argentina 1 : 1 Iceland
Scorers: '19 Sergio Aguero: '23 Alfred Finnbogason
Peru 0 : 1 Denmark
Scorer: '59 Yussuf Poulsen
Croatia 2 : 0 Nigeria
Scorers: '32 Etebo Oghenekaro own goal: '71 Luka Modric penalty
Costa Rica 0 : 1 Serbia
Scorer: '56 Aleksandar Kolarov
Germany 0 : 1 Mexico
Scorer:'35 Hirving Lozano
Brazil 1 : 1 Switzerland
Scorers: '20 Philippe Coutinho: '50 Steven Zuber
Sweden 1 : 0 South Korea
Scorer: '65 Andreas Granqvist penalty
Belgium 3 : 0 Panama
Scorers: '47 Dries Mertens, '69 Romelu Lukaku, '75 Romelu Lukaku
Tunisia 1 : 1 England
Scorers: '35 Ferjani Sassi penalty : Harry Kane brace (11, 90)
Colombia 1 : 2 Japan
Scorers: '3 Carlos Sanchez: '6 Shinji Kagawa penalty, '73 Yuya Osako
Poland 1 : 2 Senegal
Scorer: '86 Grzegorz Krychowiak, '37 Thiago Cionek own goal, '60 Mbaye Niang