All results and scorers after first round of the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup has recorded 36 goal after match day five of the tournament.

All the four African countries who have played thus far lost thier

Russia 5 : 0 Saudi Arabia

Scorers: '12 Yuri Gazinskiy, '43 Denis Cheryshev, '71 Artem Dzyuba, '91 Denis Cheryshev

'94 Aleksandr Golovin

Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Scorer: Jose Jimenez

Morocco 0-1 Iran

Scorer: Aziz Bouhaddouz own goal

Portugal 3-3 Spain

Scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick: Diego Costa brace, Nacho

France 2 : 1 Australia

Scorers: '58 Antoine Griezmann penalty, '81 Aziz Behich own goal: '62 Mile Jedinak penalty

Argentina 1 : 1 Iceland

Scorers: '19 Sergio Aguero: '23 Alfred Finnbogason

Peru 0 : 1 Denmark

Scorer: '59 Yussuf Poulsen

Croatia 2 : 0 Nigeria

Scorers: '32 Etebo Oghenekaro own goal: '71 Luka Modric penalty

Costa Rica 0 : 1 Serbia

Scorer: '56 Aleksandar Kolarov

Germany 0 : 1 Mexico

Scorer:'35 Hirving Lozano

Brazil 1 : 1 Switzerland

Scorers: '20 Philippe Coutinho: '50 Steven Zuber

Sweden 1 : 0 South Korea

Scorer: '65 Andreas Granqvist penalty

Belgium 3 : 0 Panama

Scorers: '47 Dries Mertens, '69 Romelu Lukaku, '75 Romelu Lukaku

Tunisia 1 : 1 England

Scorers: '35 Ferjani Sassi penalty : Harry Kane brace (11, 90)

Colombia 1 : 2 Japan

Scorers: '3 Carlos Sanchez: '6 Shinji Kagawa penalty, '73 Yuya Osako

Poland 1 : 2 Senegal

Scorer: '86 Grzegorz Krychowiak, '37 Thiago Cionek own goal, '60 Mbaye Niang