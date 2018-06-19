Pulse.com.gh logo
All results and scorers after first round of the World Cup


World Cup 2018 All results and scorers after the first round of the World Cup

play Results and scorers after the first round of the World Cup
The FIFA World Cup has recorded 36 goal after match day five of the tournament.

All the four African countries who have played thus far lost thier

Russia 5 : 0 Saudi Arabia

Scorers: '12 Yuri Gazinskiy, '43 Denis Cheryshev, '71 Artem Dzyuba, '91 Denis Cheryshev

'94 Aleksandr Golovin

 

Egypt 0-1 Uruguay

Scorer: Jose Jimenez

Morocco 0-1 Iran

Scorer: Aziz Bouhaddouz own goal

 

Portugal 3-3 Spain

Scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick: Diego Costa brace, Nacho

 

France 2 : 1 Australia

Scorers: '58 Antoine Griezmann penalty, '81 Aziz Behich own goal: '62 Mile Jedinak penalty

 

Argentina 1 : 1 Iceland

Scorers: '19 Sergio Aguero: '23 Alfred Finnbogason

 

Peru 0 : 1 Denmark

Scorer: '59 Yussuf Poulsen

 

Croatia 2 : 0 Nigeria

Scorers:  '32 Etebo Oghenekaro own goal: '71 Luka Modric penalty

 

Costa Rica 0 : 1 Serbia

Scorer: '56 Aleksandar Kolarov

 

Germany 0 : 1 Mexico

Scorer:'35 Hirving Lozano

 

Brazil 1 : 1 Switzerland

Scorers: '20 Philippe Coutinho: '50 Steven Zuber

 

Sweden 1 : 0 South Korea

Scorer: '65 Andreas Granqvist penalty

 

Belgium 3 : 0 Panama

Scorers: '47 Dries Mertens, '69 Romelu Lukaku, '75 Romelu Lukaku

 

Tunisia 1 : 1 England

Scorers: '35 Ferjani Sassi penalty : Harry Kane brace (11, 90)

 

Colombia 1 : 2 Japan

Scorers: '3 Carlos Sanchez: '6 Shinji Kagawa penalty, '73 Yuya Osako

 

Poland 1 : 2 Senegal

Scorer: '86 Grzegorz Krychowiak, '37 Thiago Cionek own goal, '60 Mbaye Niang

