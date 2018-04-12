Black Princesses hope to embark on a European tour

news

The Black Princesses look to going on a European tour ahead of the U-20 World Cup in France. The Coach of the Black Princesses Yusif Basigi has stated that a European tour for his side will serve them well.

Yusif Basigi is of the belief that a European tour will serve as the right way to prepare the team adequately.

In speaking to the media, Coach Basigi revealed that the process to get a tour arranged and approved by the Ministry of Youth & Sports

READ ALSO:Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfs

“I have informed my management committee of our plans and they are also pushing the request with the Ministry.

We understand that these things have to go through the various channels.

The Minister was also out of the country so now that he is back he will go through the proposal and make the necessary recommendations.”

The scouting unit are expected to submit key names to augment the squad that qualified for the 2018 u-20 World Cup before camping commences.

READ ALSO:The Ghana Hockey team finally scores a goal in the 4 games

Ghana are drawn with France, Netherlands and New Zealand in Group A.