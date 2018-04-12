Home > Sports > Football >

Black Princesses hope to embark on a European tour


2018 u-20 World Cup Black Princesses hope to embark on a European tour

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Black Princesses look to going on a European tour ahead of the U-20 World Cup in France. The Coach of the Black Princesses Yusif Basigi has stated that a European tour for his side will serve them well.

Yusif Basigi is of the belief that a European tour will serve as the right way to prepare the team adequately.

In speaking to the media, Coach Basigi revealed that the process to get a tour arranged and approved by the Ministry of Youth & Sports

READ ALSO:Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfs

“I have informed my management committee of our plans and they are also pushing the request with the Ministry.

We understand that these things have to go through the various channels.

The Minister was also out of the country so now that he is back he will go through the proposal and make the necessary recommendations.”

The scouting unit are expected to submit key names to augment the squad that qualified for the 2018 u-20 World Cup before camping commences.

READ ALSO:The Ghana Hockey team finally scores a goal in the 4 games

Ghana are drawn with France, Netherlands and New Zealand in Group A.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Ronaldo and Messi will even be envious of Kwesi Donsu's goal against WAFA Video Ronaldo and Messi will even be envious of Kwesi Donsu's goal against WAFA
Gold Coast 2018: Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games visa scandal Gold Coast 2018 Deputy Sports Minister suspended over Commonwealth Games visa scandal
Football: South American countries urge FIFA to bring in 48-team World Cup for 2022 Football South American countries urge FIFA to bring in 48-team World Cup for 2022
Football: Ribery, Robben sign one-year Bayern extensions - reports Football Ribery, Robben sign one-year Bayern extensions - reports
Football: Raging Buffon's crazy Champions League exit Football Raging Buffon's crazy Champions League exit
Football: Consistent City the benchmark for Spurs - Pochettino Football Consistent City the benchmark for Spurs - Pochettino

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team



Top Articles

1 Scoring Hero This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because Asamoah...bullet
2 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how...bullet
3 XL VRS XXXXL Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angelesbullet
4 Ghana Premier League All results and scorers on match day 6bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfsbullet
6 Champions League Five things we learned from the quarter finalsbullet
7 Football Madness This football fan has his friend’s wife for...bullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas...bullet
9 Video Journalist hospitalized after attempting Ronaldo’s...bullet
10 Champions League Last-gasp Ronaldo penalty takes Real...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
4 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
5 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
6 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
7 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
8 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
9 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
10 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet

Football

Ghana Premier League 5 interesting moments on six of the GPL
Gianluigi Buffon and Michael Oliver
Football Raging Buffon's crazy Champions League farewell
Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1
Black Stars Ghana move 3 places up in latest FIFA ranking