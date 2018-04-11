Home > Sports > Football >

Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfs


Ghana Premier League Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfs

Frederick Boateng scores against his former side to ensure Kotoko run away as 2-1 victors over Dwarfs in Kumasi

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kumasi Asante Kotoko have axed their visitors from the Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs.

It was Obed Owusu who took the initiative in the 16 minute for Kumasi Kotoko and managed to hold on to that result to halftime.

The second half had Ebusua Dwarfs knocking on the doors in the early minutes and finally the doors opened.

READ ALSO:Former Black Stars captain wins GPL Coach of the Month

Solomon Gyesi Okudzeto equalized for Ebusua Dwarfs.

 However Dwarfs tried as much as they could to hold on to the result as a point from Kumasi would have been as favorable as they come.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko managed to find the back of the net through Ebusua Dwarfs former player Frederick who did the honors in hunting Dwarfs.

The goal from Frederick Boateng ended up being the winner at the end of the day.

The win moves Kotoko from 6th to 4th on the Ghana Premier League Log.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko go away to face Dreams FC at the Dawu Park.

In other results, WAFA relinquished their 46 game home record as they lost 2-1 to Medeama SC at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

League Leaders AshantiGold lost away to the side at the bottom of the log Liberty Professionals by 1-0 at the Dansoman Ahlaji Sly Tetteh Park

READ ALSO:Saddick Adams is yearning to play football again

Accra Hearts of Oak beat WA All Stars 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

UEFA Champions League: This is what motivated Liverpool to beat Manchester City UEFA Champions League This is what motivated Liverpool to beat Manchester City
Video: Journalist hospitalized after attempting Ronaldo’s bicycle kick against Juventus Video Journalist hospitalized after attempting Ronaldo’s bicycle kick against Juventus
Football: PSG to fall foul of UEFA's FFP investigation - report Football PSG to fall foul of UEFA's FFP investigation - report
Football: Kane awarded Tottenham goal after appeal Football Kane awarded Tottenham goal after appeal
Football: Kane awarded Tottenham goal after appeal Football Kane awarded Tottenham goal after appeal
Football: Splash the cash! Roma chairman offers 230,000 euros for fountain plunge Football Splash the cash! Roma chairman offers 230,000 euros for fountain plunge

Recommended Videos

Sports Roundup: Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys Sports Roundup Top 5 most stylish 2018 Russia World Cup jerseys
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team
Sports: 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week Sports 09.04.18 EPL Team of the Week



Top Articles

1 Hiring! Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet Airlines start recruiting; here’s how to...bullet
2 Scoring Hero This Ghanaian got a huge cash reward in UAE because...bullet
3 Stay Humble Mourinho is using this photo of Messi cleaning his boots...bullet
4 XL VRS XXXXL Ibrahimovic meets his match in Los Angelesbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad La Liga impressed with Thomas Partey’s...bullet
6 Football Madness This football fan has his friend’s wife for a...bullet
7 Champions League Five things we learned from the quarter finalsbullet
8 Photos How a Ghana Premier League referee was reportedly...bullet
9 Champions League Iniesta admits 'pain' after Barcelona...bullet
10 GFA Don’t seek re-election – George Afriyie warns...bullet

Top Videos

1 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC Kairatbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal against...bullet
4 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
5 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
6 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
7 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s...bullet
8 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
9 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet
10 Video Division One League club invoke curses on GFA...bullet

Football

Ivan Rakitic is a doubt for Barca's game at home to Valencia this weekend
Football Barcelona's Rakitic set for operation on fractured finger
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during a half-time tirade that could earn the Spaniard a sanction from UEFA
Football UEFA to probe Guardiola's 'improper conduct', Liverpool fireworks
Qatar coach Felix Sanchez would like his team to play in the Copa America
Football Qatar coach wants 2022 World Cup hosts to play in Copa America
2018 Commonwealth Games The Ghana Hockey team finally scores a goal in the 4 games