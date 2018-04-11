Kumasi Asante Kotoko beat Ebusua Dwarfs

news

The Kumasi Asante Kotoko have axed their visitors from the Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs.

It was Obed Owusu who took the initiative in the 16 minute for Kumasi Kotoko and managed to hold on to that result to halftime.

The second half had Ebusua Dwarfs knocking on the doors in the early minutes and finally the doors opened.

Solomon Gyesi Okudzeto equalized for Ebusua Dwarfs.

However Dwarfs tried as much as they could to hold on to the result as a point from Kumasi would have been as favorable as they come.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko managed to find the back of the net through Ebusua Dwarfs former player Frederick who did the honors in hunting Dwarfs.

The goal from Frederick Boateng ended up being the winner at the end of the day.

The win moves Kotoko from 6th to 4th on the Ghana Premier League Log.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko go away to face Dreams FC at the Dawu Park.

In other results, WAFA relinquished their 46 game home record as they lost 2-1 to Medeama SC at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

League Leaders AshantiGold lost away to the side at the bottom of the log Liberty Professionals by 1-0 at the Dansoman Ahlaji Sly Tetteh Park

Accra Hearts of Oak beat WA All Stars 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium