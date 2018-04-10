Saddick Adams is yearning to play football again

news

Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker is of dying need to get back into playing active football. Saddick Adams has been out due to an injury for since February and has expressed his utmost desire to get back onto the pitch.

Adams has not featured for the Porcupine Warriors since the Ghana Premier League took flight.

The 28 year old was told Ghana News Agency that he was on his way to recovery.

“I have started running on my own. And so I hope be back soon. I am just praying to be fit in time to join my team mates

''I miss football a lot but injury is part of the game. It is disturbing when injury happens to a player but I hope to come back stronger.''

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are currently 6 on the Ghana Premier League and have failed to average 2 goals in the all 5 games played in the league.