Former Black Stars captain wins GPL Coach of the Month

Former Black Stars skipper Charles Kwablan Akonnor has been named the NASCO Coach of the month for March.

Akonnor registered 3 wins against WA All Stars,Accra Hearts of Oak and Karela United.

Akonnor also drew with Bechem United to complete their unbeaten record.

The 44 year old has led his side to the apex of the Ghana Premier League log with AshantiGold with 13 points after 5 games.

Akonnor beat WAFA’s Klavs Rasmunssen and Hearts of Oak’s Henry Wellington

Ghana 2017 u-17 star Aminu Mohammed has been awarded player of the moth after scoring 3 goals and provided one assist to emerge winner of the NASCO player of the month.

He won 2 man of the match performances which aided him in beating Dream FC’s Zeburu Sharani and Asante Kotoko’s Felix Annan.

The Coach of the month is to receive a NASCO 40 inch LED television, a trophy and an electronic grooming machine

The Player of the month is also to receive a NASCO 32 inch LED television, a trophy and an electronic grooming machine.

Ghana Premier League returns on Wednesday,11 April.2018