Ghana reigned supreme as they edged rivals Nigeria 4-3 on penalties to qualify for the final of the ongoing WAFU Women's Championship in Ivory Coast.

The 90 minutes of duration time ended one all, with Alice Ogebe giving Nigeria the lead in the 8th minute, while Faustina Ampah put the Black Queens on level pegging 10 minutes later.

In the shootout Ghana managed to overcome opposition from Nigeria to reach the final.