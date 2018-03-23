news

Ghana Black Queens have still maintain their as the second best ranked African team behind Nigeria.

Ghana won the 2018 WAFU Zone B competition in Ivory Coast and that as a matter of fact has aided the side’s point build up but that has not been enough to surpass 10 time African Women Champions Nigeria.

However, Ghana beat Nigeria in Ivory Coast on their way to win the trophy in an epic semifinal which saw a 1-1 score line settled on penalties.

Ghana are is followed by Cameroon South Africa and Equatorial Guinea to complete the top 5

Here are the top 10 African teams with their corresponding world rankings

Nigeria (38) Ghana (46) Cameroon (48) South Africa (53) Equatorial Guinea (55) Côte d'Ivoire (65) Morocco (73) Egypt (78) Senegal (79) Mali (82)

USA top the World ranking with England, Germany, Canada and France following in that order.