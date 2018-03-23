Home > Sports > Football >

Black Queens maintain position on the FIFA rankings


Black Queens Ghana maintains position on the FIFA rankings despite WAFU triumph

Black Queens stay 2nd in Africa and 42 in the world following the WAFU triumph

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana Black Queens have still maintain their as the second best ranked African team behind Nigeria.

Ghana won the 2018 WAFU Zone B competition in Ivory Coast and that as a matter of fact has aided the side’s point build up but that has not been enough to surpass 10 time African Women Champions Nigeria.

READ ALSO:Black Queens beat Nigeria to qualify for final

However, Ghana beat Nigeria in Ivory Coast on their way to win the trophy in an epic semifinal which saw a 1-1 score line settled on penalties.

 

Ghana are is followed by Cameroon South Africa and Equatorial Guinea to complete the top 5

 

Here are the top 10 African teams with their corresponding world rankings

  1. Nigeria (38)
  2. Ghana (46)
  3. Cameroon (48)
  4. South Africa (53)
  5. Equatorial Guinea (55)
  6. Côte d'Ivoire (65)
  7. Morocco (73)
  8. Egypt (78)
  9. Senegal (79)
  10. Mali (82)

READ ALSO:Black Queens wins WAFU Women's Zone B Cup!

USA top the World ranking with England, Germany, Canada and France following in that order.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Michael Essien attracting interest from South Korea Ghanaian Players Abroad Michael Essien attracting interest from South Korea
Football: Referee who kicked player has ban doubled after failed appeal Football Referee who kicked player has ban doubled after failed appeal
Football: Tunisia cast net wide to bolster World Cup squad Football Tunisia cast net wide to bolster World Cup squad
Football: Ibrahimovic, Los Angeles Galaxy confirm MLS move Football Ibrahimovic, Los Angeles Galaxy confirm MLS move
Football: China Cup: Suarez stars as Uruguay down Czech Republic Football China Cup: Suarez stars as Uruguay down Czech Republic
Football: Five things to know about Major League Soccer Football Five things to know about Major League Soccer

Recommended Videos

The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tv
Birthdays: Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye Donkor
Video: This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeria



Top Articles

1 Fiifi Tackie Andre and Jordan Ayew’s manager gets married in beautiful...bullet
2 UCL How Ghana’s Akrobeto got featured on international media with his...bullet
3 Charles-Jesaja Herrmann This 18-year-old Ghanaian has a dream to win...bullet
4 Video Thomas Partey joins Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy’s 'Dirty...bullet
5 Hair Goals This throwback photo of Andre Ayew without a bald...bullet
6 Russia 2018 Oprah Winfrey advises Messi on how to win the...bullet
7 Luxury Check out photos of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's £16m...bullet
8 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with...bullet
9 Ghana Football Association Jon Benjamin shades Kwesi...bullet
10 Bundesliga German clubs vote to keep VAR, 50+1 rulebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years todaybullet
2 Video This is how Aduana Stars were humiliated in Algeriabullet
3 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
4 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah Gyan’s...bullet
5 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George Weah’s...bullet
6 Video Throwback: Sundowns beat Powerlines 24-0bullet
7 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header...bullet
8 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over...bullet
9 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
10 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet

Football

Mohamed Salah's form against Watford impressed Liverpool legend Ian Rush
Football Salah can surpass my 47-goal Liverpool record - Rush
Italy will pay homage to the late defender Davide Astori with an inscription on the national team's shirt during Friday's friendly against Argentina
Football Azzurri shirt homage for stricken Astori
 
Football Glamour of the Galaxy a fitting end for 'Indiana' Ibra
Usain Bolt enjoyed training with Dortmund on Friday at a session that drew a crowd of media and fans
Football 'A top team in a top league' - Bolt explains his football wish