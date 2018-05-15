Didier Drogba announced as panelist for the World Cup on BBC

news

Former Ivorian skipper Didier Drogba has been announced as part of the pundits which will discuss the 2018 World Cup games on British broadcast channel BBC

Drogba was announced alongside different football greats like Alan Shearer,Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and other huge names in world and English football with Gary Lineker as the host.

The international broadcast powerhouse took to their twitter page to announce the inclusion of the Ivorian football legend into the star studded group to cover the World Cup.

Didier Drogba currently owns USL club Pheonix Rising and has become the owner of the side.

Drogba played for Cote D’Ivoire in the 2006,2010 and 2014 World Cups