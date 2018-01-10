E.K Afranie :  Dong Bortey accuses ex-Black Stars coach of bribery

news

Bernard Dong Bortey has alleged that he was dropped from the Black Satellites team of 2001 that won silver in the FIFA World Youth Championship by coach Emmanuel Kwesi Afranie because he refused to pay a bribe demanded by the ex-Black Stars coach.

The 35-year-old was excluded from the Satellites team that represented Ghana in Argentina 2001, along Stephen Oduro and Ishmael Addo, who were among the exciting youngsters in the country at the time.

16 years down memory lane, the former Hearts of Oak midfielder has dropped the bombshell that his exclusion was motivated by his refusal to bribe the head coach of the U-20 national football team of Ghana.

“I returned from abroad to hear that he has dropped Charles Taylor, Ishmael Addo and Stephen Oduro and I told him straight to his face that if he wants he should drop me that moment and not at the 11th hour,” he claimed on Happy FM.

“I had an agent and he told the agent to pay 500 pounds if he wants me in the final squad and I told the agent to give me the money to spend instead of giving to him,” he added.

It would be recalled that Dong Bortey, Ishmael Addo and Stephen Oduro were part of the Black Starlets team that placed third in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in New Zealand in 1999 under the watch of E.K Afranie.