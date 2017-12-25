Ghanaian Players Abroad :  I want to score every week – Jordan Ayew

news

Swansea City attacker Jordan Ayew says he wants to score every week following his marvelous strike against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The 26-year-old came off the bench to rescue a point for the Swans, who were by then trailing Crystal Palace by a lone goal.

The Ghana international dribbled past three Palace players before bending a strike from the outside of the 18-yard box to level the score with just 13-minutes of play left.

The strike was just Ayew’s second of the season, with his first also coming against Roy Hodgson’s men.

Speaking after the game, the former Aston Villa forward was elated to have gotten on the scoresheet, saying he hopes to better improve his form in front of goal.

Ayew said: “I’ve been waiting for that goal for some time now. Every weekend, you want to score but you cannot control the situation.



“My two league goals have come against Palace. I hope I can build on this and, more importantly, help things change for the team.



''It was a good game from us. We tried to get the win, but the most important thing was that we didn’t lose.



''We need to get out of this situation and will fight very hard to do so.''

Ayew joined Swansea from Aston Villa in January 2017, but has been in and out of the side due to a frequent change of managers.

The Swans currently lie at the bottom of the Premier League table with just 13 points from 19 league games.