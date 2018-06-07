Gyan tries to remind Ghana of Iceland game to his own peril

news

The skipper of the Ghana Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has come under immense heat and pressure on social media as he attempted to get Ghanaians to rally support behind the Black Stars this evening.

READ ALSO:The only woman on the GFA Exco lowered herself by receiving GHC 300 as bribe

The Ghana Black Stars are set to play Iceland in a World Cup preparatory game on Thursday,7 June, 2018.

Asamoah Gyan shared a tweet to draw attention to the Black Stars in spite of the attention drawn to the contents of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose.

However a number of Ghanaians were not happy with Asamoah Gyan’s attempted diversion to the beloved national team he captains.

READ ALSO:These two top GFA members rejected bribes in Anas expose

Ghana to play with Iceland on 7 June 2018 at 8pm GMT