Gyan tries to remind Ghana of Iceland game to his own peril


Number 12 expose Ghanaians attack Asamoah Gyan for trying to remind them on the Iceland game

Gyan came under attack for saying football is all about politics

  Published:
play
The skipper of the Ghana Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has come under immense heat and pressure on social media as he attempted to get Ghanaians to rally support behind the Black Stars this evening.

The Ghana Black Stars are set to play Iceland in a World Cup preparatory game on Thursday,7 June, 2018.

Asamoah Gyan shared a tweet to draw attention to the Black Stars in spite of the attention drawn to the contents of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose.

 

However a number of Ghanaians were not happy with Asamoah Gyan’s attempted diversion to the beloved national team he captains.

 

Ghana to play with Iceland on 7 June 2018 at 8pm GMT

