How Andre and Jordan Ayew could survive relegation in the Premier League

news

Tuesday night was lonely for Ghanaian players Andre and Jordan Ayew. In the Premier League game against Southampton, it was now or never, make or break and no margin for error.

Relegation starred in the faces of Carlos Carvalhal and his men. Having counted on home support ahead of the game, Manolo Gabbiadini’s goal for Southampton meant the only support Swansea City could call for now was not an option they held in their grips.

Chelsea and Arsenal have to be at their ultimate best to give Swansea City a chance. Andre and Jordan Ayew’s Swansea City had the chance to up their chances of staying up but on a night that proved more catastrophic for West Bromwich Albion, the Welsh club gasp for their last breath of Premier League air hoping that in the very fortunate of circumstances some men in blue, red and white will help them wave the white flag by the end of the last match day of the season.

It is not easy. It is possible. But Swansea could just blow it by themselves against relegated Stoke City irrespective of what the others do. That’s how interesting Andre and Jordan Ayew’s season at Swansea City could end.

Here’s how Swansea City could stay in the English Premier League for next season.

Swansea City has 33 points with one game to go.

Huddersfield Town has 36 points with two games to play.

Southampton have 36 points with one game to play.

Swansea City’s last fixture of the season is at home to relegated Stoke City.

Huddersfield have Chelsea away before entertaining Arsenal at home on the final day of the season.

Southampton travel to champions Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.

With Southampton having a better goal difference, Jordan and Andre Ayew’s only way to survive with Swansea in the English Premier League will be for Huddersfield Town not pick any point in the games.

If Huddersfield pick any point from the Chelsea and Arsenal games, Jordan and Andre Ayew will go down.

However, if Swansea win against Stoke City with Huddersfield losing both games against Chelsea and Arsenal, Swansea City stay.

On paper, Southampton could still go down based on how many goals they concede against Manchester City and how many goals Swansea score against Stoke City. That will, however, still have the Huddersfield factor in it.