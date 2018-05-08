Jordan Ayew counts on confident Swansea City to beat any team for survival

news

Ghanaian players Jordan and Andre Ayew will be playing for their Premier League lives when they take on Southampton at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night.

With Southampton sharing the spoils against Everton in their last Premier League game, Swansea City’s 1-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth meant they dropped in the last space of the relegation slots with Mark Hughes team climbing out.

The two clubs are set to play against each other with just goals difference separating them. Southampton will, however, host Premier League champions Manchester City in their last game of the season with Swansea City playing at home to relegated Stoke City; that makes Tuesday night’s tie a cracker.

Black Stars forward has asked Swansea City fans, The Jack Army to back their team to win in their crunch tie against Southampton.

Jordan in an interview with Jack Magazine said:

“Time is running out.

“But we are confident when we play at home. With the support of the fans, we can beat any team.

“We’re not scared of anyone and we can get a lot of points at home.

“We know that we have two more tough games, but we can only take one at a time.

“Everything is in our hands and we need to win the games.”

Andre and Jordan Ayew are both available for selection as the Ghanaians aim to stay in the English Premier League for next season with a transfer in the summer window.