Home > Sports > Football >

Jordan Ayew counts on confident Swansea City to beat any team


Relegation Battle Jordan Ayew counts on confident Swansea City to beat any team for survival

Jordan Ayew has asked Swansea City fans to back his team for survival in the English Premier League.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian players Jordan and Andre Ayew will be playing for their Premier League lives when they take on Southampton at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday night.

With Southampton sharing the spoils against Everton in their last Premier League game, Swansea City’s 1-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth meant they dropped in the last space of the relegation slots with Mark Hughes team climbing out.

The two clubs are set to play against each other with just goals difference separating them. Southampton will, however, host Premier League champions Manchester City in their last game of the season with Swansea City playing at home to relegated Stoke City; that makes Tuesday night’s tie a cracker.

Black Stars forward has asked Swansea City fans, The Jack Army to back their team to win in their crunch tie against Southampton.

Jordan Ayew counts on confident Swansea City to beat any team for survival play

Jordan Ayew counts on confident Swansea City to beat any team for survival

 

READ MORE: Jordan vs Andre: A turn of tales for football’s most loved brothers

Jordan in an interview with Jack Magazine said:

“Time is running out.

“But we are confident when we play at home. With the support of the fans, we can beat any team.

“We’re not scared of anyone and we can get a lot of points at home.

“We know that we have two more tough games, but we can only take one at a time.

“Everything is in our hands and we need to win the games.”

Andre and Jordan Ayew are both available for selection as the Ghanaians aim to stay in the English Premier League for next season with a transfer in the summer window.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ferguson showing signs of recovery: reports Football Ferguson showing signs of recovery: reports
Football: Mancini reaches agreement to coach Italy - report Football Mancini reaches agreement to coach Italy - report
Football: 'Devastated' Koscielny ruled out of World Cup Football 'Devastated' Koscielny ruled out of World Cup
Football: Chinese club denies move for Barca star Iniesta Football Chinese club denies move for Barca star Iniesta
Football: Khoukhi double gives Al Sadd the edge on Al Ahli Football Khoukhi double gives Al Sadd the edge on Al Ahli
English Premier League: Reunited Arsenal duo enjoy late night celebrations after sending of Wenger English Premier League Reunited Arsenal duo enjoy late night celebrations after sending of Wenger

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager
Sports News: Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates Sports News Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey to Rebecca...bullet
4 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
5 UEFA Champions League 2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee appointed...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Real Madrid & Barcelona scramble for...bullet
7 CAF Confederations Cup Amed Toure's goal sinks Aduana Starsbullet
8 Football Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in Turkey...bullet
9 Reports Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
10 Football Zidane hopeful Ronaldo will be fit for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch how Kotoko defeated Dwarfs 2-1bullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
5 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
6 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to FC...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Premier League Pulse Ghana Premier League Team Of The Weekbullet
9 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Peter Vermes, pictured in 2017, signed a contract extension that will keep him with Sporting Kansas City through 2023
Football MLS Sporting extends Vermes coaching deal through 2023
Ghana Premier League Sarfo Castro resigns as WA All Stars
Ghana Premier League Patrick Razak wins Hearts player of the month
Neymar is back in France and set to attend Tuesday's Cup final
Football Neymar set to attend French Cup final