Home > Sports > Football >

Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signing


Ghanaian Players Abroad Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signing

The Reds have fallen in love with the Ghanaian attacker.

  • Published:
play Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signing
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jordan Ayew is emerging as fans favourites in the Premier League following his stellar performance for Swansea City in the 2017-18 season.

The 26-year-old striker has bagged 11 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, making him the club’s leading top scorer and subsequently won the Player of the Year at the Welsh side.

READ MORE: Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayal

His splendid performance has caught the attention of Liverpool fans who would want to have him at their team to deputise for Mohammed Salah when the Egyptian is not available for games

And in a poll on UK-based portal footballfancast.com 52% of Liverpool fans want to see the Ghanaian international at Anfield come next season.

Jordan Ayew is valued at £6.3m by Transfermarkt so it is expected to be a good buy for Liverpool whose bench lacks quality.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Rooney eyes jump to MLS with DC United - report Football Rooney eyes jump to MLS with DC United - report
Football: Barca to pay Griezmann's 100mn euro release clause - report Football Barca to pay Griezmann's 100mn euro release clause - report
Ghana Premier League: Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure Ghana Premier League Kotoko treated me unfairly-Ahmed Toure
Football: Guangzhou snuff out Pato, Modeste in Asian Champions League Football Guangzhou snuff out Pato, Modeste in Asian Champions League
Football: Russian FA fined 30,000 Swiss francs for racist chants at France match Football Russian FA fined 30,000 Swiss francs for racist chants at France match
Kingsley Sarfo: Trials of Black Stars midfielder over rape charges begins Kingsley Sarfo Trials of Black Stars midfielder over rape charges begins

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensation
Sports: Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager Sports Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager
Sports News: Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates Sports News Arsene Wenger departs from the Emirates



Top Articles

1 Ghana Premier League Matchday 12: Results and table of the GPLbullet
2 Reports Emmanuel Boateng earns maiden Black Stars call-upbullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Juventus fans accuse Kwadwo Asamoah of betrayalbullet
4 UEFA Champions League 2014 World Cup’s ‘worst referee appointed...bullet
5 Ghana Premier League Son of former Kotoko goalie found in Kumasi...bullet
6 Photos Christian Atsu honoured at Best of Africa Awardsbullet
7 Reports Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new...bullet
8 Pleasant Surprise Eden Hazard sends signed Chelsea jersey...bullet
9 Football Pogba brother 'attacked' by team-mates in...bullet
10 Football Zidane hopeful Ronaldo will be fit for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
2 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real Madrid Tvbullet
3 Video Watch Frank Acheampong's in three minutes for Tianjin TEDAbullet
4 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for Chinese outfitbullet
5 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
6 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
7 Video Frank Acheampong registers hat-trick for Chinese sidebullet
8 New Club Gideon Baah's interview after completing move to...bullet
9 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18 years...bullet
10 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and...bullet

Football

Andrea Pirlo made his final appearance for Italy in 2015
Football Pirlo mulls Italian coaching role
New Born Madridsta? Gareth Bale dresses new born baby in Champions League theme
Ghanaian Players Abroad Daniel Amartey out for the rest of season with hamstring
Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele were the target of monkey chants during this March 27, 2018 match in Saint Petersburg, a 3-1 victory for France
Football Russian FA fined 30,000 Swiss francs for racist chants at France match