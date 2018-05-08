Liverpool fans call for Jordan Ayew signing

news

Jordan Ayew is emerging as fans favourites in the Premier League following his stellar performance for Swansea City in the 2017-18 season.

The 26-year-old striker has bagged 11 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, making him the club’s leading top scorer and subsequently won the Player of the Year at the Welsh side.

His splendid performance has caught the attention of Liverpool fans who would want to have him at their team to deputise for Mohammed Salah when the Egyptian is not available for games

And in a poll on UK-based portal footballfancast.com 52% of Liverpool fans want to see the Ghanaian international at Anfield come next season.

Jordan Ayew is valued at £6.3m by Transfermarkt so it is expected to be a good buy for Liverpool whose bench lacks quality.