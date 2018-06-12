Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

How Sarfo Adade led astute Ghanaian referees to shame


Number 12 expose How Sarfo Adade led astute Ghanaian referees to shame

Sarfo Adade led 3 other renowned referees in Ghana to receive bribe from Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose entitled Number 12 to uncover the rot in Ghana Football is filled with a number of stories which are stories to be told. The story which involves Sarfo Adade as the lead character with Dawood Ouedrago, William Agbovi and Dally Gagba.

The story begins with a Tiger Eye team member meeting with Sarfo Adade, the leader of the referee delegation and 2 Assistant referee to the match between Inter Allies and Berekum Chelsea at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra. The team intended to bribe Safo Adade and his three colleagues with an amount of four thousand, four hundred cedis (GH₵4,400), to skew the match in favor of Inter Allies

READ ALSO:Ghana FA call off all local football games

2 Assistant, Safo Adade received GH₵ 1,000, 1 Assistant Dawood Ouedrago also tookGH₵ 1,000, Fifa accredited referee and 4 official to the game, William Agbovi received an amount of GH₵ 1,200 and the Centre referee Dally Gagba, received GH₵ 1,200. The referees could not resist the temptation as the easily accepted the offer

Safo Adade then assured the tiger team member that he has already communicated with the others and the vision regarding their transaction was clear.

The game ended Berekum Chelsea ended 1-1 draw.

However Safo Adade then called the Tiger Eye team member to reassure him that they tried their best and even disallowed a goal scored by Berekum Chelsea to guarantee a point for Inter Allies.

In view of this the Ghana Football Association dissolved the Referees Committee and looked at ways of restructuring.

READ ALSO:Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from performing football activities

The Accra Commercial Affairs Court has granted the Attorney General’s application to restrain the GFA from conducting any football related activities for a ten-day period.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife Video Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife
European Champions: Real Madrid names Julen Lopetegui as Zidane's successor European Champions Real Madrid names Julen Lopetegui as Zidane's successor
Football: Defending champions Germany arrive in Russia for World Cup Football Defending champions Germany arrive in Russia for World Cup
Anas number 12 expose: Replace GFA with another entity-Moses Foh Amoaning Anas number 12 expose Replace GFA with another entity-Moses Foh Amoaning
Football: Wolves sign Benfica's Mexican World Cup striker Jimenez on loan Football Wolves sign Benfica's Mexican World Cup striker Jimenez on loan
Football: Spain coach Lopetegui to take Real Madrid job after World Cup Football Spain coach Lopetegui to take Real Madrid job after World Cup

Recommended Videos

Grace Ashie: Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs Grace Ashie Nyantakyi didn’t pay me a pesewa for Black Stars songs
Anas Expose Aftermath: I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi Anas Expose Aftermath I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyi
Anas Expose #12: Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA Anas Expose #12 Kwesi Nyantakyi resigns as president of the GFA



Top Articles

1 Life Goes On Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA banbullet
2 Number 12 I want to be remembered for my good deeds – Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Photos Meet Kwesi Nyantakyi's beautiful first wife and childrenbullet
4 #Number12 Watch how Black Starlets Physiotherapist was bribed to...bullet
5 Number 12 Anas petitions FIFA to ban Nyantakyi for lifebullet
6 #Number12 GFA to be replaced with GFF after Anas exposébullet
7 #Number12 Court grants injunction to restrain GFA from operatingbullet
8 Three Days to Russia 2018 Asamoah Gyan’s name pops up in...bullet
9 Reflection I’m from a poor background but God took me...bullet
10 Audio Kwesi Nyantakyi voices out why he resigned as...bullet

Top Videos

1 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
2 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
3 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s goalbullet
4 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
5 Video GFA Exco member Doku caught on camera receiving bribebullet
6 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on Real...bullet
7 Chelsea Fans' Favourite Michael Essien's left-footed goal...bullet
8 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
9 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
10 Betraying the Gamebullet

Football

Egypt midfielder Ramadan Sobhi has sealed his move to Huddersfield from Stoke
Football Huddersfield sign Egypt star Sobhi from Stoke
Argentina's Nestor Pitana will referee the opening match at the World Cup
Football Argentina's Pitana to ref World Cup opener
Spain coach Julen Lopetegui will replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid coach after the 2018 World Cup, the Spanish giants said Tuesday
Football Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup
The German team arrive at the World Cup in Russia
Football Germany land at World Cup as Spain coach signs for Real Madrid