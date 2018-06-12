How Sarfo Adade led astute Ghanaian referees to shame

news

The Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose entitled Number 12 to uncover the rot in Ghana Football is filled with a number of stories which are stories to be told. The story which involves Sarfo Adade as the lead character with Dawood Ouedrago, William Agbovi and Dally Gagba.

The story begins with a Tiger Eye team member meeting with Sarfo Adade, the leader of the referee delegation and 2 Assistant referee to the match between Inter Allies and Berekum Chelsea at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra. The team intended to bribe Safo Adade and his three colleagues with an amount of four thousand, four hundred cedis (GH₵4,400), to skew the match in favor of Inter Allies

2 Assistant, Safo Adade received GH₵ 1,000, 1 Assistant Dawood Ouedrago also tookGH₵ 1,000, Fifa accredited referee and 4 official to the game, William Agbovi received an amount of GH₵ 1,200 and the Centre referee Dally Gagba, received GH₵ 1,200. The referees could not resist the temptation as the easily accepted the offer

Safo Adade then assured the tiger team member that he has already communicated with the others and the vision regarding their transaction was clear.

The game ended Berekum Chelsea ended 1-1 draw.

However Safo Adade then called the Tiger Eye team member to reassure him that they tried their best and even disallowed a goal scored by Berekum Chelsea to guarantee a point for Inter Allies.

In view of this the Ghana Football Association dissolved the Referees Committee and looked at ways of restructuring.

The Accra Commercial Affairs Court has granted the Attorney General’s application to restrain the GFA from conducting any football related activities for a ten-day period.